Hetrick, Susanne, - 79, of Linwood, passed away on December 25, 2021. She was born in Chariton, Iowa and lived all over the Midwest due to her father's transfers with JC Penny. She started the violin at a very young age and later enjoyed reading scripture, writing poetry and collecting recipes. She graduated from the University of Kansas and received her Bachelor's degree. She taught 2nd grade and was a Substitute teacher in her later years. She enjoyed her bowling leagues, the community orchestras and theatres which she would join. Her church was always an important part of her life as well as The Christian Women's Club. She served as President for 14 years of the Delta Delta Delta Alumni chapter. Susanne enjoyed making wonderful family memories at Ten Mile Lake in Minnesota. She continued to correspond with her multiple friends from near and far who will miss her dearly. She met her husband at a JC Penny and traveled with her family from Minneapolis and Milwaukee to CA to NJ including Ohio and New York. Her family loved camping in California when they lived there. Pre-deceased by her father, Fred and mother, Caroline Shelton, Herb Hetrick, and her sister-in-law Nancy. She is survived by her three children, Christianne Strang, Jeffrey Hetrick (Karin) and Gregory Hetrick; her sister, Cheris (Bob) Garrison; her brother, Blake Shelton; her nieces and nephews, Cari, Mike, Christine, and Scott; and many loving cousins and friends. Burial was held privately by the family at the Seaside Cemetery. There will be a family celebration at a later date. Donations may be made in her memory to either, Funny Farm Rescue, Native American Rights Fund, or St. Jude. Arrangements entrusted to the Wimberg Funeral Home; condolences may be left for the family at wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 29, 2021.