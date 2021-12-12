Chestman, SuzAnne Snowflake, - 44, of Northfield, On December 8, 2021, SuzAnne Snowflake Chestman lost her battle to liver disease after a gallant fight. Beloved daughter of LouAnne and Richard H Smith, sister of Richard JC Smith, Devoted Mother of Kaleigh Quinn Ruggiero, Jocelyn Ray Ruggiero, Jaden Reese Ruggiero, Meadow Sage Chestman and Jared Allen Chestman. Beloved wife of Michael Chestman. SuzAnne was born December 29, 1976 in Somers Point, NJ and lived in Northfield, NJ moved to Chalfont, PA in 1980 and back to her childhood home in Northfield, NJ in 1999. She attended Central Bucks West High School and Bucks County Community College. She started working at a young age at the Roasted Pepper Restaurant and later started working at the local preschool/daycare and hoped to have her own one day. In the service industry she worked at Back Bay and Clancys. She loved music played cello and attained many musical festivals. The Philadelphia Folk Fest, Jamboree in the Hills and bluegrass festivals with friends called the Grillbillies. She cherished her children and had them in sports and dance classes she rarely missed a game. She had a great love of Disney World, and she was always planning her next trip. A memorial service will be held on Monday December 13, 2021 with a gathering from 10-12 PM at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ 08225. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 12, 2021.