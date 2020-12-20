Cohen, Suzanne L. (nee Mann), - 85, of Margate, passed away on December 15, at Meadowview Nursing Home in Northfield, NJ. Sue was born on April 15, 1935, in Philadelphia and was a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania (summa cum laude) with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. She had a successful career in advertising sales, as well as, working as a schoolteacher. Sue loved to travel the world with her loving husband, Mort, for over 40 years. She enjoyed shopping at the local markets to bring back items to decorate her home and purchasing keepsakes for her family. Her favorite areas of travel were the Far East, Australia, South Pacific, and South America. She enjoyed cooking family dinners as well as large holiday meals. She loved to plan many parties which were always a great success. After living in Lafayette Hill, PA for 15 years, Sue and Mort became permanent residents of Margate. There, she enjoyed walking the beach, riding her bike on the boardwalk, relaxing with friends and family, and walking her dogs. Her hobbies included being an avid bridge player at the Shore Bridge Club in Northfield and spending many hours at the library finding books to read. Sue is survived by her devoted husband, Mort, daughter, Susan and her husband Steve, and her two sons, Alan, and Lon and his wife Kathy, and by four grandchildren, Dr. Shelly Toub, Lee, Paige, and Erica Mamolen. A private service was held on Thursday, December 17. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
. For condolences, please visit www.jsgfunerals.com
. Arr. by J.S. Goldstein Funeral Home & Monuments Inc., Mays Landing.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 20, 2020.