Jenkins, Suzanne H., - 70, of Dennisville, NJ, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Born in Cape May Court House to the late Robert and Emma Helzer Hugill, she was a lifetime resident of Dennisville. She was raised in the Dennisville United Methodist Church and was a present member of South Dennis Trinity United Methodist Church.
Suzanne was a member of the Dennisville Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. She took care of her family and friends and always loved doing things for others. She also loved animals. Suzanne is survived by her husband of 47 years, Frank W. Jenkins, Jr.; her son, Todd (Michele) Jenkins; Aunt Dixie and Uncle Roie; and her cousins. Graveside service will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Union Cemetery, 856 Route 47 North, South Dennis, NJ. Memorial donations may be made to the South Dennis Trinity United Methodist Church, 834 Route 47, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 or Animal Welfare Society, 40 Route 47 South, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 25, 2021.