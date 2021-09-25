Menu
Suzanne H. Jenkins
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ
Jenkins, Suzanne H., - 70, of Dennisville, NJ, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Born in Cape May Court House to the late Robert and Emma Helzer Hugill, she was a lifetime resident of Dennisville. She was raised in the Dennisville United Methodist Church and was a present member of South Dennis Trinity United Methodist Church.

Suzanne was a member of the Dennisville Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. She took care of her family and friends and always loved doing things for others. She also loved animals. Suzanne is survived by her husband of 47 years, Frank W. Jenkins, Jr.; her son, Todd (Michele) Jenkins; Aunt Dixie and Uncle Roie; and her cousins. Graveside service will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Union Cemetery, 856 Route 47 North, South Dennis, NJ. Memorial donations may be made to the South Dennis Trinity United Methodist Church, 834 Route 47, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 or Animal Welfare Society, 40 Route 47 South, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Union Cemetery
856 Route 47 North, South Dennis, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Radzieta Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for the loss of your wife.
eleanor villano
Other
September 30, 2021
I'll never forget Suzanne's laugh. She was such a lovely person. My heart-felt condolences to Frank, Todd, and the rest of her family. She will be sorely missed.
Barrie Wennberg
September 26, 2021
Suzanne may you rest in peace we were always going to get together but never found the time. Growing up as cousins we did have fun will miss you.
Linda L Champion
Family
September 25, 2021
