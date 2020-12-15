Menu
Suzanne Vender
1967 - 2020
BORN
1967
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel
116 Pacific Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ
Vender, Suzanne, - 53, of Cherry Hill, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020. Suzanne was born in Philadelphia to Michael and Phyllis Berman on January 30, 1967. She was a devoted and passionate speech pathologist in the Cherry Hill Public School System, dedicating herself to her students and many friends at Horace Mann Elementary School. When she wasn't working, Suzanne loved spending days on the beach, biking, spin class, and taking long walks. A devoted and wonderful wife, mother, aunt, sister, niece, daughter, and friend, she will be greatly missed by all. She is survived by her husband, David; her two sons, Matthew and Benjamin; her mother, Phyllis Berman; her brother, Larry Berman; and her beloved dogs, Oscar and Beau. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, December 17th at 12:00pm in Beth Kehillah Cemetery, 6687 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. A memorial service will be held in the future for family and friends on the Ventnor beach. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Suzanne's memory to the Abramson Cancer Center, Attn. Ursina Teitelbaum, MD, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104 or at pennmedicine.org/cancer/giving. Arrangements entrusted to Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Beth Kehillah Cemetery
6687 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest, sincerest condolences to the Vendor family. May God watch over you and offer His Eternal Peace.
Bruce Nobile
December 19, 2020
Wishing you peace and strength during this difficult time. I will always remember and be grateful for Mrs. Vender helping my son at Horace Mann what she did for my son and all children is such a blessing. She will be missed.
Kelly V.
Acquaintance
December 17, 2020
Dear DAVID and Sons, My deepest sympathies to you and your family @ the passing of your wife Suzanne. May God continue to bless and keep you in His divine care. Barbara Gray
Barbara M Gray
December 17, 2020
Suzanne was a very special friend who will never be forgotten, sending love & sympathy to all who mourn and especially Dave, Matt and Ben
Lynn Steerman
Friend
December 17, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are you with and your family and my deepest sympathy. Healing wishes for you and your family.
Carolyn Getter
December 16, 2020
Kelly Bristow
December 16, 2020
My sincere sympathy and prayers go out to David and his family.
Larry Sutter
December 16, 2020
Dave, Matt and Ben. Suzanne was a shining light in your lives. The sparkle in her eyes and the smile on her face when she was surrounded by her family is something Patty and I will always remember. We will remember her courage and strength as she was a true fighter. As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Bernie Kravitz
Family
December 16, 2020
Rest easy Suzanne you will be missed very much my friend. I will miss our early morning conversations and your words of wisdom.
Rose Martin
Coworker
December 16, 2020
Suz always had a bright and friendly smile. We worked together at Horace Mann several years ago. I will always value her friendship and amazing kindness toward others. May you find peace in knowing that she is loved.
Jodi Rosenfeld
Coworker
December 15, 2020
Please accept my sincere sympathy for the loss of your wife. I share in the grief of you and your family at this sad time.
John Saladino
December 15, 2020
Sending my deepest condolences to David, family and friends. What a beautiful tribute for a beautiful person. I'm so sorry for your loss.
Laurie Montague
Coworker
December 15, 2020
Suzanne was my very close college friend and sorority sister. We continued our close friendship after college, with our families, and shared many great times together (especially when the kids were little). Our friendship stayed strong even as we continued to navigate the challenges of every day life and distance. The special memories that I have of love and laughter with Suz are endless and will be forever etched in my being. I wish Dave, Matt and Ben the comfort of knowing that she was theirs and may the memory of my dear friend and her gorgeous smile always be for a blessing.
Leslie Berman
Friend
December 15, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. You helped my son and you were a great teacher.
Sherri Pfeffer
Acquaintance
December 15, 2020
We send loving thoughts to David, Matt, Ben, and Larry on your loss. We will truly miss our beautiful niece.
Aunt Susan and Uncle Barry
Susan Gertsman
Family
December 15, 2020
With our deepest condolences on your loss, our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Daisy Sampson
December 15, 2020
Sister of Carolyn Carter Singh. With sincere sympathy during this difficult time. My thoughts are with you.
Margie Carter-Minto
December 15, 2020
My heart goes out to the family of Suzanne along with prayers that you may find strength and peace through this difficult time
Mary Hollebeke
Friend
December 15, 2020
Aunt Dale and Uncle Steve will always love you❤
Dale orman
Family
December 14, 2020
I’m very sorry to hear of Suzanne’s passing. She was a colleague of mine years back. Beyond amazing as a speech path. Sending sympathy to friends and family at this very difficult time.
Meghan Dreyfus
Coworker
December 14, 2020
