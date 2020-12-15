Suzanne was one of my closest college friends/sorority sister. We remained close after college and continued to make memories with our families (especially when the kids were little). Our friendship and love for each other remained strong as we got older and busier in our daily lives. The memories that I have with Suzanne are endless and will remain in my mind and in my heart forever. The laughter and love we shared are etched in my being and I am thankful for having known her. I wish Dave, Matt and Ben the comfort of having had Suzanne as theirs and May the memory of her beautiful smile always be for a blessing.

Leslie berman Friend December 15, 2020