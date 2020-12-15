Vender, Suzanne, - 53, of Cherry Hill, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020. Suzanne was born in Philadelphia to Michael and Phyllis Berman on January 30, 1967. She was a devoted and passionate speech pathologist in the Cherry Hill Public School System, dedicating herself to her students and many friends at Horace Mann Elementary School. When she wasn't working, Suzanne loved spending days on the beach, biking, spin class, and taking long walks. A devoted and wonderful wife, mother, aunt, sister, niece, daughter, and friend, she will be greatly missed by all. She is survived by her husband, David; her two sons, Matthew and Benjamin; her mother, Phyllis Berman; her brother, Larry Berman; and her beloved dogs, Oscar and Beau. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, December 17th at 12:00pm in Beth Kehillah Cemetery, 6687 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. A memorial service will be held in the future for family and friends on the Ventnor beach. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Suzanne's memory to the Abramson Cancer Center, Attn. Ursina Teitelbaum, MD, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104 or at pennmedicine.org/cancer/giving
. Arrangements entrusted to Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 15, 2020.