Gildiner, Sydney, - 84, most recently of Mays Landing, NJ passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020, surrounded by his beloved wife of 64 years Cookie (nee Helene Lichter), and his loving and devoted children Len (Lynn Green), Fern Weiss, and Jeff (Dorothy). Syd was predeceased by his younger brother, Mark in 2013. Born and raised in South Philadelphia, Syd was a graduate of Central High School and Temple University School of Pharmacy. He and Cookie met on a blind date in high school and were married soon after Syd began his pharmacy studies. They started their family in Northeast Philadelphia then moved to Margate, NJ where they raised their three children and were active members of Temple Beth El. In the early 1970s Syd became co-owner of Groveland Prescription Center in Somers Point, NJ. After his children were grown Syd joined the charitable organization Avoda and served as its President in the mid-1980s. Upon Syd's retirement, he and Cookie moved to Boynton Beach, FL for a decade until health issues encouraged them to move to Estero, FL to be near their daughter and her family. In 2017, the couple returned to South Jersey to be closer to their sons and families. They took great pride and joy in their grandchildren: Rachel Gildiner (Adam Small), Washington, DC, Rebecca Gildiner, Brooklyn NY, Michael (Brandi) Weiss, Leesburg, VA, Samantha Weiss, Fort Myers, FL and Eric Gildiner, Lancaster, PA. The crown jewels of his life with Cookie were four great-grandchildren, Sammy, Vera, Sonia, and Dylan. The family asks that donations in Syd's memory be sent to the South Jersey organization Avoda, The American Diabetes Association, or the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation. Due to current conditions, burial and shiva will be held privately.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2020.