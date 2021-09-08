Johnson, Syntia Shari, - 36, of Pleasantville, Syntia Shari Johnson born August 22, 1985 in Atlantic City New Jersey to Deborah Johnson McCall and Arthur E. Jackson 3rd, unexpectedly passed away August 29, 2021. She was a beloved wife great granddaughter granddaughter daughter mother a uncle sister and friend to many. She attended Pleasantville & Irvington school districts & was employed by Trans Dev as a traveling trainer. She was predeceased by her grandmother Cynthia Johnson, father Arthur E Jackson 3rd & her favorite aunt dawn Mosely. She leaves behind to extend her legacy her wife Candice Johnson and two children Aashynee and Aanari, Six sisters Katurah Ariana Ahanaye (Pleasantville) Maisha, Nafisah and Eden (Mount Claire), her mother and Dad Deborah Johnson McCall and Eldridge McCall, her niece Nyali Johnson and her beloved son Ashier (dog), she also leaves to cherish her memory a host of cousins aunts uncles and friends. There will be a celebration of life on September 11, 2021 at the All Wars Memorial Building "Soldiers Home" in Atlantic City, NJ 08401 form 3:00pm-6:00pm.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 8, 2021.