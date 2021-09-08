Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Syntia Shari Johnson
1985 - 2021
BORN
1985
DIED
2021
Johnson, Syntia Shari, - 36, of Pleasantville, Syntia Shari Johnson born August 22, 1985 in Atlantic City New Jersey to Deborah Johnson McCall and Arthur E. Jackson 3rd, unexpectedly passed away August 29, 2021. She was a beloved wife great granddaughter granddaughter daughter mother a uncle sister and friend to many. She attended Pleasantville & Irvington school districts & was employed by Trans Dev as a traveling trainer. She was predeceased by her grandmother Cynthia Johnson, father Arthur E Jackson 3rd & her favorite aunt dawn Mosely. She leaves behind to extend her legacy her wife Candice Johnson and two children Aashynee and Aanari, Six sisters Katurah Ariana Ahanaye (Pleasantville) Maisha, Nafisah and Eden (Mount Claire), her mother and Dad Deborah Johnson McCall and Eldridge McCall, her niece Nyali Johnson and her beloved son Ashier (dog), she also leaves to cherish her memory a host of cousins aunts uncles and friends. There will be a celebration of life on September 11, 2021 at the All Wars Memorial Building "Soldiers Home" in Atlantic City, NJ 08401 form 3:00pm-6:00pm.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
All Wars Memorial Building "Soldiers Home"
Atlantic City, NJ
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.