Rivera, Teresa, - 89, went to meet her heavenly Father on September 22, 2021. She was born in Utuado, Puerto Rico on November 22, 1931. She was previously a resident of Bridgeton, NJ. She also lived in Tampa, FL, Mays Landing and later in Egg Harbor Twp. During her lifetime she worked as a secretary and an Adult Education instructor. She was employed by Marks Manufacturing and the Claridge. She along with her husband, also owned a business, Dunn's Shoe Store in Bridgeton. Teresa loved and treasured spending time with her family. Her family meant everything to her. She was a loving, kind and caring mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and friend. She loved animals and through the years had owned cats and dogs. She enjoyed baseball, football, the seashore, music, shopping, collecting knickknacks and cooking. She was a fabulous cook. She is survived by her children Odette R. Cammarata (Michael) of Lexington, SC, Ceaser R. Rivera (Kathy) of Little Egg Harbor and Karen T. Hale (Edward) of Egg Harbor Twp; and her grandchildren Bianca Cammarata and Joshua Rivera. She was predeceased by her husband Celso Ceaser Rivera. A private service was held at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood on September 29, 2021 with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. The family would like to thank the nurses, aides and staff at Meadowview Nursing Home and Angelic Health for their care of Teresa during the past few years. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Atlantic City, 1401 Absecon Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 10, 2021.