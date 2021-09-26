Menu
Teresa Santore Tufi
1938 - 2021
Tufi, Teresa Santore, - 82, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 19, 2021, in Absecon, New Jersey. Teresa was born and raised in the Manayunk section of Philadelphia, PA. Teresa attended Saint Mary of the Assumption Parish Elementary School and graduated from Hallahan Catholic High School in Philadelphia in 1956. In 1981, Teresa moved to New Jersey, and lived in Tuckerton for a while then later moved to and settled in Absecon. Teresa was an Administrative Assistant for AtlantiCare before she retired to stay at home to spend more time with her devoted and loving husband, Antonio (Tony) Tufi. In her free time, she and Tony enjoyed spending time together at different golf courses in the Absecon area. Teresa also enjoyed her daily crossword puzzles. Her parents, Benjamin and Anne Santore; her brother, Benjamin (Sonny) Santore, Jr., and her first husband, Joseph James Millhouse, preceded Teresa. She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth (Betty) Sparacino and Salvatore (Sam); her son, Joseph John Millhouse and Wendy; her daughter, Teresa Hammell and John; her daughter, Nina Dutill and Kevin; Tony's daughter, Maria Greenberg and Erick. Teresa was blessed to have many grandchildren, nephews and nieces, cousins and extended family. Funeral mass will be offered in the sanctuary of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church at 11AM on Friday, October 1, 2021. The church is located at 591 New Jersey Ave, Absecon, NJ 08201. Interment/Committal will take place in the near future in the Philadelphia/Conshohocken area and notification will be made so that those who wish to attend can. Online condolences may be placed at www.parselsfh.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Service
11:00a.m.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
591 New Jersey Ave, Absecon, NJ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mom...we love you and miss you but we know you made the journey to Our Lord, where we are all hoping to be someday. Godspeed...
Joe & Wendy Millhouse
Family
September 27, 2021
Tony I am so sorry for your loss, when I came in and I found out about Teresa´s Passing I was devastated! God bless you and your family! You are such a wonderful husband! Thoughts love and prayers. Julia from preferred care
Julia baginski
September 26, 2021
