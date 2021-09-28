Harris, Terri, - Ms. Terri Harris passed peacefully at home in Trenton, New Jersey. She was born June 9, 1960 to Fred and Sarah Davis of Pleasantville, New Jersey where Terri spent the greater part of her life. Terri graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1978. She attended Kean College to pursue a degree in Early Childhood Education. Terri moved to Trenton, New Jersey to be closer to her children that she so dearly loved. Once relocating to Trenton she worked as a preschool lead teacher at the Learning Depot. Her love for children she taught often times led her to go above and beyond her duties. Terri was a football lover but the Dallas Cowboys were her team! In her spare time, she would be caught enjoying Court T.V., law and game shows. She recently became a member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Trenton, NJ after attending Church of Christ, Trenton, NJ in her earlier years. Like most of us she loved listening to and singing Gospel Music while attending Gospel concerts ever chance she got. Terri had no siblings and was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Sarah Martin-Davis. She leaves behind to cherish her memories three children, Riley Harris, Aisha Harris and Diamond Davis, two granddaughters, Sabriya Phillips and Rylie Harris, four grandsons, Zayd Harris, Layth Harris, Adam Harris, and Asad Johnson, a "special friend" Judy (Brad) Thompson and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. Memorial services held on Thursday September 30th, 2021 12PM at the Ambassador Banquet and Catering at 601 New York Ave. in Trenton, NJ



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 28, 2021.