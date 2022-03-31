Chase, Terrie Marie (nee Baker), - 73, of Mays Landing, passed away with her family by her side on March 28, 2022. She was born in Atlantic City and lived in various towns in South Jersey. She was a member of Faith Bible Baptist Church of Egg Harbor Twp. for many years. She leaves behind her children, Wendy, Dawn, Jerry, Cheryl; Seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A viewing for Terrie will be held Saturday, April 2, at 10:00am at The Godfrey Funeral Home, 4008 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Twp., with a Service to follow at 11:30am. Burial at Zion Cemetery. For condolences to the family visit www.godfreyfueralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 31, 2022.