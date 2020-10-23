Coover, Terry Arthur, - 58, of Ocean City, NJ passed away unexpectedly on October 18, 2020, with his best friend and beloved son, Michael J. Coover at his side. Born to Nancy (Yarrington) and James Coover, Terry became a brilliant chef with a hippie soul, who's first love was music. He found his greatest joy playing his acoustic guitar and singing in the comfort of his home, with his children, family, or friends. If Terry's smile alone couldn't light up an entire room, his humble, kind-hearted enthusiasm and wildly hysterical sense of humor certainly could. He never left a room untouched by his joy and free-spirited zest for life. It's what everyone will cherish about him. Terry leaves behind his parents: Nancy & James, children: Michael Coover and Christina (Andrew) Sciarretta, grandchildren: Grayson and Avery, and brothers: James, David, Christopher, & Daniel, to be welcomed on the other side by his pre-deceased son, Matthew John, sister Debbie, and Grandparents. Family and friends may gather on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, between 10 and 11 o'clock to share memories of Terry at The Godfrey Funeral Home, 809 Central Avenue, Ocean City, NJ. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 23, 2020.