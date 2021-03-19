Raso, Thelma (nee Delfino), - 94, of Rosedale, NJ, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 15th, 2021, at her home. A life-long resident of Rosedale, she and her late husband James, started Rosedale Nursery in 1948, upon her retirement, 50 years later, the business was operated by her late son Robert. At sixteen years of age, she left school to support her family when her father unexpectantly passed away. She worked as a seamstress for Romolo's Clothing Shop, Modern Clothing and the DeSantis Factory on the second floor of the building on Front Street that now houses Stockton University's Kramer Hall. Thelma loved everything about life. She enjoyed traveling in the U.S. and Italy, writing poems, sketching wildlife scenes in pen and pencil, hunting deer and big game, clamming, canning, making roasted peppers for the freezer, making homemade pasta and raising pigs, bowling in her younger years, playing pinochle, kings in the corner and 31 card games. She and her late husband, James, would travel to Atlantic City every Friday night where they loved to play the slot machines. Thelma always gave back to the community that gave so much love and respect to her. She was an active member of Saint Joseph's Parish and was the President of the St. Rita's Society for 40 years. She organized and supervised bingo, card games, raffles, auctions and other activities to support her parish. She faithfully walked in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel July 16th Procession her entire life. She was also a member of the Friends of the Deborah Heart and Lung Hospital and raised substantial amounts of money running her monthly casino bus trips. One of her favorite past times and greatest passion was making and bottling homemade wine with her son, Frank, his family and his friends. Every year at the Rotary Wine Tasting Event, she won numerous medals for her Raspberry Concord Wine. Thelma is predeceased by her husband James Raso Sr., son Robert Raso, her parents Santo and Angelina Delfino, brothers Joseph and Pasquale Delfino, and sister Sarah Drogo. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends, especially her nieces and cousins from New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. She is survived by her two sons James Raso Jr. and his wife Linda, Frank J. Raso, Esq. and his wife Kelly, daughter-in-law Lisa Raso, all of Hammonton, her two sisters Maryann Midure and her husband Joe of Winslow Twp., and Angie Pierce of Cinnaminson. Grandmother of James Raso III (Georgiann), Denise Testa (Lew), Gina Raso, Robert Raso (Ashlee), Brandon Raso (Nicole), Gabrielle Carini (Nicholas), and Kelsey Raso (Nick Chille). Family and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial, Friday March 19th, 2021 11:00 am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish St. Joseph Church 3rd & French Street, Hammonton, NJ. Entombment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Thelma's memory to St. Joseph's Academy, 328 Vine Street, Hammonton, NJ. A live stream of Thelma's mass will be available via the St. Mary of Mt. Carmel, Hammonton, NJ, website. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com
. Arrangement entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 19, 2021.