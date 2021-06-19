Earnest, Theodore E., - 90, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 16th at Seacrest Nursing Home. Born in Philadelphia, PA he lived in Atlantic City, NJ before moving to Little Egg Harbor, NJ. Ted was a United States Air Force Veteran and a retired member of Carpenters Local Union #158 of Philadelphia, PA. Taking care of his family was his top priority.His quick wit and teasing always drew laughter, which will surely be missed. Ted was predeceased by his wife Nina in 2003 and daughter Barbara Popek in 2016. He is survived by his children Michael and wife Donna of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, Theodore and wife Sue of Morton, PA and daughter Janet of Little Egg Harbor, NJ. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. At Ted's request there will not be services. Arrangements under the care of Maxwell Funeral Home, Little Egg Harbor.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 19, 2021.