Rundall, Theodore (Ted), - 98, of Linwood, long time resident of Linwood and most recently of Ocean City, beloved father and grandfather passed away on March 31st 2022, of natural causes. Born August 16, 1923 in Yonkers, NY was the third child of Waring D. Rundall and Mary E. Rundall (Terry). In 1942, a year after graduating from George Washington H.S. in New York City, Ted enlisted in the Marine Corps. He became a radio operator-aerial gunner in the bomber squadron. He flew 63 combat missions in the South Pacific, for which he was awarded Air Medal among many other decorations. In later years Ted became devoted to documenting the life and times his squadron VMB-423, ultimately publishing a book "Remembering VMB-423" for his fellow squad members and their families. He spent his professional career with the Civil Aeronautics Administration (later the FAA) in communication and air traffic control. Ted enjoyed the world of nature; his backyard became a habitat for "all creatures great and small". He was also a familiar figure walking year-round on the bike path near his home. His love of reading made him a frequent visitor to the Linwood and Atlantic County library's. Predeceased by beloved wife Margaret (Lawes), survived by devoted sons Timothy (Kathleen) of Marmora and Steven (Maria) of Linwood and cherished granddaughters Devon, Erin, Theodora, Josephine, and Megan. Funeral services will be private and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 3, 2022.