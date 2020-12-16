Silverman, Theodore "Ted", - 89, of Margate, formerly of Brooklyn, NY, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020. Beloved husband, father, and friend, he was a graduate of Brooklyn College and worked as a health and physical education teacher in the NYC School System. Ted loved traveling, especially to Aruba. He enjoyed horses and the horse track and was passionate about the stock market. He really, truly loved life. Ted was predeceased by his wife, Rose. He is survived by his daughter, Rhea. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 17th at 3:00pm at Rodef Sholom Cemetery, 6691 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ted's memory to Smile Train at www.smiletrain.org/donate
. Arrangements entrusted to Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 16, 2020.