Cihanowyz, Theresa A., - 92, of Seaville, passed away March 29, 2022 at Crest Haven Nursing Home, Cape May Court House, NJ. She was born on June 16, 1929 in Elizabeth, NJ and was the daughter of James and Mary Dick Sr. She lived in Elizabeth until 1955 when she moved to Dunellen, her husband's home town. She moved in 2013 to her daughter's house in Seaville, NJ and in 2018 became a resident at Autumn Lake Healthcare at Oceanview. In November 2021, Theresa became a resident at Crest Haven Nursing Home. Theresa graduated from St. Patrick's High School in 1947 and attained her Associates degree in Accounting from Middlesex County College. She retired from Bell Labs and began her second career as a tax preparer for H & R Block. She, Vinny and son Eddy were the owners of Kisko's Tavern until 2013. While living in Dunellen, Theresa was a communicant of St. John's The Evangelist Roman Catholic Church where she was a member of the choir for a number of years and also a member of the Catholic Daughters and the Alter Rosary Prayer Group. When Theresa lived with her daughter, she attended the Church of the Resurrection in Marmora. She was predeceased by her husband, Vincent (2009), her son Edward (2013), her sister Helen (1986) and her brothers James (2010) and John P (1938). Surviving are two sons and a daughter – James and his wife Roxanne of Elizabethtown, NC, Jane and her husband John Lugo of Seaville, NJ and Robert of Fanwood, NJ. Also survived by her grandchildren Daniel (Jamie) Cihanowyz, Stephanie Lugo, Jessica (Sean) Fenton, Deanna (Daniel) Kelchner, Samantha Cihanowyz, Alex (Joanna) Cihanowyz, Tracey (Anthony) Moscato, Ryan Cihanowyz, Jason Cihanowyz and Justin Cihanowyz and a step grandchild Diane (Kirk) Keegan. Theresa is also survived by 7 (and another on the way) great grandchildren, 2 step great grandchildren and 1 step great great grandchild. A visitation will be held on Friday evening, April 22nd from seven until nine o'clock and Saturday morning, April 23rd from 10:30 am until 11:30 am at Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Avenue, Dunellen, NJ. Her Memorial Mass will follow on Saturday, April 23rd at 12 noon from St. John The Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 317 1st Street, Dunellen, NJ. At Theresa's request, she has been cremated and her ashes will join Vinny's in the ocean off of Ocean City, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in her name to the Parish of St. Maximilian Kolbe Food Pantry, 200 Tuckahoe Rd., Marmora, NJ 08223. Please note her name in the memo of the check. The family also thanks the staffs of Crest Haven Nursing Home and Journey Hospice who took such good care of Theresa during her transition with a special thanks to Father Pete, pastor of St. Maximilian Kolbe. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 17, 2022.