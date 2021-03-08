Daley, Theresa E. (Duffy), - 84, of Galloway, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2021, from complications due to Alzheimer's disease. Terry was preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents; her brother, James Duffy, Jr; her nephew, James A. Duffy; and her brother-in-law Milton "Mac" McLaughlin. She is survived by her loving sister, Kathleen McLaughlin; her sister-in-law, Ellen Iaconelli Duffy, her niece, Aileen Kolb (Dennis); and many cousins, great-nieces and nephews. Terry was born in Atlantic City on January 6, 1937 to James and Teresa Duffy. She attended Saint Nicholas Grammar School, Holy Spirit High School (Class of '54) and NJ College of Commerce, all in Atlantic City. She worked for many years as a legal secretary for Helfant and Orman. She returned to St. Nick's School as the well-loved school secretary "Miss Terry." She finished her career in soft count at Caesars Atlantic City through the 80s and 90s. The family wishes to thank the staff of Seashore Gardens for the outstanding care and compassion they provided to Terry and her loved ones. Services for Terry will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Rd, Galloway, NJ 08205. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 8, 2021.