Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Theresa Girard
FUNERAL HOME
Carnesale Funeral Home
202 South Third Street
Hammonton, NJ
Girard, Theresa (nee Marro), - 89, of Hammonton, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021 in Inspira Medical Center in Vineland. Born in Elm she was a lifelong area resident. Mrs. Girard was a former seamstress at Bell Sportswear in Hammonton. She enjoyed spending time with her family and cooking for them. Mrs. Girard was predeceased by her husband, Anthony Louis Girard; her son Butch Girard; her granddaughter, Pam Angello; and her sisters, Rose Pino, Rita Zucconi, Josephine Colasurdo, and Nancy Valentino. She is survived by her loving children, Louis Girard, Dennis Girard (Debbie), all of Hammonton, Patty Angello (Domenic) of Absecon, Rosemary Snively (Bill O'Malley) and Joann Girard all of Hammonton; her sister, Dominique Marro Warwick; her sister in law, Dorothy Petruzzi; her beloved 9 grandchildren; her 16 adored great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing, Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton, where funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Hammonton. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Hammonton Cancer Foundation, PO Box 1066, Hammonton, NJ 08037 (www.hammontoncancerfoundation.org) or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Funeral service
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Carnesale Funeral Home
202 South Third Street, Hammonton, NJ
Mar
11
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Carnesale Funeral Home
202 South Third Street, Hammonton, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Carnesale Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carnesale Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry for the loss of your mom.. She always treated me so wonderful. My love, prayers and sympathy are sent to you all.
Kathy Kelley
March 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results