Girard, Theresa (nee Marro), - 89, of Hammonton, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021 in Inspira Medical Center in Vineland. Born in Elm she was a lifelong area resident. Mrs. Girard was a former seamstress at Bell Sportswear in Hammonton. She enjoyed spending time with her family and cooking for them. Mrs. Girard was predeceased by her husband, Anthony Louis Girard; her son Butch Girard; her granddaughter, Pam Angello; and her sisters, Rose Pino, Rita Zucconi, Josephine Colasurdo, and Nancy Valentino. She is survived by her loving children, Louis Girard, Dennis Girard (Debbie), all of Hammonton, Patty Angello (Domenic) of Absecon, Rosemary Snively (Bill O'Malley) and Joann Girard all of Hammonton; her sister, Dominique Marro Warwick; her sister in law, Dorothy Petruzzi; her beloved 9 grandchildren; her 16 adored great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing, Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton, where funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Hammonton. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Hammonton Cancer Foundation, PO Box 1066, Hammonton, NJ 08037 (www.hammontoncancerfoundation.org
) or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 7, 2021.