Glenn, Theresa, - 93, of Somers Point, Theresa Glenn (nee Geokas), on March 17, 2022, of Somers Point; formerly of Bellmawr. Age 93. Beloved wife of the late Gordon H. Muller, Charles Valentine, and Clinton Glenn. Devoted mother of the late Gordon H. Muller, Jr. Dear mother-in-law of Karen Muller (nee Petruzzi). Loving grandmother of Gordon H. Muller, III (Nicole), John Eric Muller (Kimberly) and Valerie Muller (Charles Deck). Great grandmother of Ava, Gia, Cara, Kayla, Todd, Austin, Miranda and Kyle. Great-great-grandmother of Caven, Jordan, Blythe, Jamison, Grace. Theresa was a member of the Corvette Club, the Red Hat Society and the Somers Point Senior Club. She enjoyed fishing, crabbing with her son, dancing, sewing, cooking and crocheting. There will be a viewing from 10am to 11am on Friday, March 25 at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 11am at the Funeral Home. Interment New Saint Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Family and friends may share memories at www.gardnerfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 20, 2022.