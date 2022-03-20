Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Theresa Glenn
1928 - 2022
BORN
1928
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 25 2022
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
Send Flowers
Glenn, Theresa, - 93, of Somers Point, Theresa Glenn (nee Geokas), on March 17, 2022, of Somers Point; formerly of Bellmawr. Age 93. Beloved wife of the late Gordon H. Muller, Charles Valentine, and Clinton Glenn. Devoted mother of the late Gordon H. Muller, Jr. Dear mother-in-law of Karen Muller (nee Petruzzi). Loving grandmother of Gordon H. Muller, III (Nicole), John Eric Muller (Kimberly) and Valerie Muller (Charles Deck). Great grandmother of Ava, Gia, Cara, Kayla, Todd, Austin, Miranda and Kyle. Great-great-grandmother of Caven, Jordan, Blythe, Jamison, Grace. Theresa was a member of the Corvette Club, the Red Hat Society and the Somers Point Senior Club. She enjoyed fishing, crabbing with her son, dancing, sewing, cooking and crocheting. There will be a viewing from 10am to 11am on Friday, March 25 at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 11am at the Funeral Home. Interment New Saint Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Family and friends may share memories at www.gardnerfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike, Runnemede, NJ
Mar
25
Service
11:00a.m.
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike, Runnemede, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.