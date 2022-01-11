Menu
Theresa A. Lanza
Lanza, Theresa A. (nee Heller), - 74, of Hammonton, NJ passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Theresa was born in Wilmington, DE and graduated from St. Elizabeth High School. She went on to achieve her LPN from the Nursing School of Wilmington. Theresa was the owner and operator of Lanza's Blueberry Hill alongside of her late husband Richard. She is predeceased by her husband Richard A. Lanza and her parents Roy and Johanna (nee Donahue) Heller. She is survived by her children Amy L. Hunter (Chris) of Hammonton, NJ, Lori L. Varvarezis of Hammonton, NJ and Richard Lanza of Elwood, NJ, and her sister Donna Hopkins of Oceanview, DE. Loving grandmother of Annabella, Johnny, Nicole, Vinny, Sommer, Camryn, and Aspen ,loving great grandmother of Grayson. Funeral services and entombment were held privately to the family. Donations may be made in Theresa's name to the Hammonton Cancer Foundation PO Box 1066 Hammonton, NJ 08037. Arrangements are under the direction of the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third Street Hammonton, NJ. To share a condolence, please visit marinellafuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 11, 2022.
my deepest condolences to lori richard and amy so sorry for you loss tersea will be always be remembered
cynthia prespare
Other
April 6, 2022
