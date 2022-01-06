Menu
Theresa "Teedy" McGurk
1931 - 2022
BORN
1931
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
1707 New Rd.
Linwood, NJ
McGurk, Theresa "Teedy" (née Meehan), - of Ventnor, was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, cousin, and friend. She died peacefully surrounded by family on January 2. She was born in Atlantic City to James and Helen Meehan on July 2, 1931. She met her late husband Joseph McGurk on a jitney, and together they prayed, traveled, and had 5 children: Mark McGurk, Joanne (Bill) Gottschall, Helen (Don) Fenske, Rita (Vince) Riccardi, and Dennis (Melissa) McGurk. She had 18 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she is also predeceased by her sister Ellen (Rudy) Savio, brother James J. Meehan, and her granddaughter Kelly Theresa Gottschall. Teedy was a devout Catholic and a daily communicant, as well as a member of the lay order Our Lady's Missionaries of the Eucharist. She could often be found cooking for her family, bike riding on the boardwalk, hosting tea parties, and holding her grandchildren. She sang beautifully as a member of the St. James Choir and worked charitably throughout her life, making sandwiches for the poor, serving as a Eucharistic minister, and volunteering for Birthright. Teedy made everyone laugh and filled the world with her love. A viewing will be Friday, January 7, 6-8pm at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Rd, Linwood, and Saturday, January 8, 10-11am at St. James Church, 6415 Atlantic Ave, Ventnor, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am, and interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Birthright International (birthright.org). Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
George H. Wimberg Funeral Home
1707 New Rd, Linwood, NJ
Jan
8
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. James Church
6415 Atlantic Ave, Ventnor, NJ
Jan
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. James Church
6415 Atlantic Ave, Ventnor, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
So sorry for your loss Rita and family
Joanne howard crespo
Friend
January 11, 2022
Our Deepest condolences to Your Family. Prayers for You All
Pat and Kathy Sarno
Other
January 10, 2022
Mark, Joanne, Rita, Helen, and Dennis, My deepest condolences on the death of your mother. She was kind of a constant in Ventnor, and I will miss her presence. When I would see her on the Boardwalk, she always had a smile on her face and a cheerful word. I will be praying for you all in this difficult time.
Brendan Schurr
Friend
January 7, 2022
Helen & Don, So sorry for your loss. I still read the press here in Fl. I am 15 min. below Disney. Lost Bob last Sept. Love ya.
Ellen F Bloom
January 6, 2022
What a beautiful person. To have Theresa as a friend was a great gift. Most Faithful Servant Rest in Pease. Prayers for your family.
Theresa McGettigan Kennedy
Family
January 6, 2022
