McGurk, Theresa "Teedy" (née Meehan), - of Ventnor, was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, cousin, and friend. She died peacefully surrounded by family on January 2. She was born in Atlantic City to James and Helen Meehan on July 2, 1931. She met her late husband Joseph McGurk on a jitney, and together they prayed, traveled, and had 5 children: Mark McGurk, Joanne (Bill) Gottschall, Helen (Don) Fenske, Rita (Vince) Riccardi, and Dennis (Melissa) McGurk. She had 18 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she is also predeceased by her sister Ellen (Rudy) Savio, brother James J. Meehan, and her granddaughter Kelly Theresa Gottschall. Teedy was a devout Catholic and a daily communicant, as well as a member of the lay order Our Lady's Missionaries of the Eucharist. She could often be found cooking for her family, bike riding on the boardwalk, hosting tea parties, and holding her grandchildren. She sang beautifully as a member of the St. James Choir and worked charitably throughout her life, making sandwiches for the poor, serving as a Eucharistic minister, and volunteering for Birthright. Teedy made everyone laugh and filled the world with her love. A viewing will be Friday, January 7, 6-8pm at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Rd, Linwood, and Saturday, January 8, 10-11am at St. James Church, 6415 Atlantic Ave, Ventnor, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am, and interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Birthright International (birthright.org
). Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 6, 2022.