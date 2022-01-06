Mark, Joanne, Rita, Helen, and Dennis, My deepest condolences on the death of your mother. She was kind of a constant in Ventnor, and I will miss her presence. When I would see her on the Boardwalk, she always had a smile on her face and a cheerful word. I will be praying for you all in this difficult time.

Brendan Schurr Friend January 7, 2022