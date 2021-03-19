Panter, Theresa Ann (Gazzara), - 95, of Brigantine, passed peacefully in her sleep of natural causes on March 17. "Tess," as friends and family lovingly called her, grew up as one of nine children and attended public schools in Hammonton before moving to Brigantine to start a family. Tess and her husband were the owners/operators of Brigantine Shopper's Guide for many years. She volunteered at Hope House in Atlantic City, helping homeless and disadvantaged women learn needlepoint and other crafts. Tess loved nothing more than spending time with her four children, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. She loved cooking and her goulash and macaroni salad were the stuff of legend. Tess was also just about unbeatable in May I?, her favorite card game. Theresa is survived by three siblings, sister-in-law Helen Melchiore, daughter Debbie Stem (Wade), son Gregory Panter (Annette) and her eight grandchildren Jennifer (John), Bo (Lisa), Brittany (Matt), Brielle, Brandon (Nick), Gregory, Alexandra (Shane) and Gabriel. Preceded in death by husband of 48 years, Gilbert George, sons Gilbert George Jr. of Brigantine and Gary Charles (wife Mary Jo) of Galloway Township. A visitation will be held for friends and family 9am-10am on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Lowenstein-Saraceno Funeral Home, 58 South New York Road in Galloway Township. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hammonton.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 19, 2021.