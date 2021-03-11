Menu
Therese Grace "Terry" Gelok
Spilker Funeral Home
815 Washington Street
Cape May, NJ
Gelok, Therese Grace "Terry", - 87, of Cape May, NJ, passed away on March 7, 2021 at Cape Regional Medical Center. Terry is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Donald R. Gelok; two sons, Allen and Donald R. (wife Deborah). She is predeceased by 4 brothers and 2 sisters and one surviving brother, Frank Suter. Terry grew up in Totowa, NJ and graduated from St. Mary's High School where she was a cheerleader. She worked for American Cyanamid in Wayne, NJ and retired as Executive Secretary. Soon after retirement she and Don moved to Maryland and eventually settled down in Cape May. She was active in community women's clubs in both Maryland and New Jersey and was an avid Bridge player. Terry's funeral ceremony is being held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to: Franciscan Friars, T.O.R., Mt. Assisi, Lorette, PA 15940-0500. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 11, 2021.
