Brown, Thomas E., - 85, of Smithville, passed away at home on June 3, 2021. Tom was born in July of 1935 in Belleville, NJ to Vincent and May Brown. He was a longtime resident of Gloucester Township before retiring to Smithville, NJ. Tom married Ann D. Brown on September 28, 1957, after serving two years in the U.S. Army. A 1964 graduate of Seton Hall University, Tom put himself through night school while working full time and raising a family with his loving and supportive wife. Tom worked as a sales manager ultimately retiring from H.J Heinz Company at the age of 58. Tom and Ann loved spending winter months in Marco Island creating memories with dear life-long friends. Tom was predeceased by his loving wife; his parents; his two brothers, Vincent and Gerald; and infant sister, Kathleen. He is survived by his son, Thomas A. Brown (Diane) of Florida; his daughter, Dorothy Lovitz (Jesse) of Smithville; his son, Joseph Brown (Lisa) of Tinton Falls; his son, Robert Brown (Lindsay) of Egg Harbor Twp; his sister, Patricia Gregory (Gerald); 9 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Angela Brown; and many beloved nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
. Viewing will be held Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 11am to 1pm with the service starting at 1pm at the Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway, NJ 609-641-0001. Burial will be private. For condolences and directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 8, 2021.