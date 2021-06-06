Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
Thomas W. Chadwick
Godfrey Funeral Home - Palermo
644 South Shore Road
Palermo, NJ
Chadwick, Thomas W., - 70, of Estell Manor, Suddenly after a brief illness. Tom was a long time resident of Estell Manor with his wife Lenore (née Townsend). He was a talented woodworker and photographer. He is survived by Lenore and his siblings David, Michael, and Barbara Jean Chadwick. He is also survived by Jackey, George, and Stanley Karrish, and Anna Marie Pollio. A memorial service will be held at the Seaville Friends Meeting, 3088 S. Shore Rd, Ocean View, 08230 at 11 am on Thursday, June 10. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Seaville Friends Meeting at the address above. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Seaville Friends Meeting
3088 S. Shore Rd., Ocean View, NJ
Godfrey Funeral Home - Palermo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It's easily been 50 years since Avalon Beach days with Tom, as well as Mi and BJ. But I often think of y'all when I go to the coast, although now it's the Gulf Coast, where there are still places with miles of unspoiled beach and dunes not overrun by development. Those happy times with good friends are not forgotten.
Mark Faith
Friend
November 1, 2021
I think David said it best in his letter to me, "...God just decided to call him home at this time." My deepest sympathy to Lettie, David, Michael, B.J. and all the rest of Tommy's family. I am sorry that I cannot be at the service on Thursday. Cousin Tina
Tina McCoon
Family
June 8, 2021
