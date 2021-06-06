Chadwick, Thomas W., - 70, of Estell Manor, Suddenly after a brief illness. Tom was a long time resident of Estell Manor with his wife Lenore (née Townsend). He was a talented woodworker and photographer. He is survived by Lenore and his siblings David, Michael, and Barbara Jean Chadwick. He is also survived by Jackey, George, and Stanley Karrish, and Anna Marie Pollio. A memorial service will be held at the Seaville Friends Meeting, 3088 S. Shore Rd, Ocean View, 08230 at 11 am on Thursday, June 10. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Seaville Friends Meeting at the address above. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 6, 2021.