Collins, Thomas E., - 74, of North Cape May, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022 after a long battle with kidney disease. Formerly of Darby, PA, Thomas was an area resident for 35 years. He was a police officer with the Darby Borough Police Department for 23 years. Thomas was also the owner-operator of Forgotten Warrior Vietnam Museum in Erma, NJ. He was a member of the Darby Fire Co. #1 and #2 and the VFW in Darby, Pa. Thomas is survived by his children Margaret (Eddie) Fernandez, Patricia (deceased James) Forsythe, and Thomas (Serina) Collins Jr. along with 8 grandchildren, his sister Marion Heathman, and brother James "Jim" Chism. He is predeceased by his wife Theresa Collins (2018) and his brother John "Jack" Collins. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 11AM at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., North Cape May, NJ. Family and friends may call from 10-11AM prior to the service. Burial will be held at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Contributions in his memory may be made to Forgotten Warriors Vietnam Museum, 529 Forrestal Rd., Lower Township, NJ 08204. Condolences may be shared at www.evoyfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 16, 2022.