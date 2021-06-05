Cox, Thomas, - 76, of Northfield, and formerly Ocean City, on Thursday, June 3. Tom was a 1962 graduate of Mainland Regional High School and proudly served in the Navy aboard the U.S.S. Stormes during the Vietnam War. As a member of the first graduating class, he served as a dedicated member of Mainland Regional's Board of Education. He retired from the City of Ocean City in 2009 and formerly worked as an insurance agent for Washington National Insurance Company. Tom was predeceased by Jeanne, his beloved wife of 53 years, in 2019, his son Jeff, in 1994, as well as his mother and stepfather, Eleanor and Emil Cox. Tom is survived by his daughter Shannon (Cox) Murphy and her husband James, along with his two adored granddaughters, Norah and Maeve. Tom's family is tremendously grateful for the care and attention he received from the Northfield EMS, Fresenius Kidney Care Shore, and most importantly, for Bertine, his and Jeanne's loving, joyful, and skilled caregiver of two years. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 10 AM-12 PM at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ 08225. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. The family requests in lieu of flowers, kindly make a contribution in Tom's name to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) at dav.org
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2021.