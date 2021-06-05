Menu
Thomas Cox
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Mainland Regional High School
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Cox, Thomas, - 76, of Northfield, and formerly Ocean City, on Thursday, June 3. Tom was a 1962 graduate of Mainland Regional High School and proudly served in the Navy aboard the U.S.S. Stormes during the Vietnam War. As a member of the first graduating class, he served as a dedicated member of Mainland Regional's Board of Education. He retired from the City of Ocean City in 2009 and formerly worked as an insurance agent for Washington National Insurance Company. Tom was predeceased by Jeanne, his beloved wife of 53 years, in 2019, his son Jeff, in 1994, as well as his mother and stepfather, Eleanor and Emil Cox. Tom is survived by his daughter Shannon (Cox) Murphy and her husband James, along with his two adored granddaughters, Norah and Maeve. Tom's family is tremendously grateful for the care and attention he received from the Northfield EMS, Fresenius Kidney Care Shore, and most importantly, for Bertine, his and Jeanne's loving, joyful, and skilled caregiver of two years. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 10 AM-12 PM at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ 08225. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. The family requests in lieu of flowers, kindly make a contribution in Tom's name to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) at dav.org. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ
RIP
Donna Cox..his sister
July 9, 2021
Personally and on behalf of the MRHS BOE we offer our condolences on the untimely passing of Thomas Cox whose contributions to our school will always be remembered. Jill Ojserkis, BOE President
The MRHS Board of Education
June 6, 2021
