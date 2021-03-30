DiDonato, Thomas J., Jr., - 50, of North Wildwood, sadly passed away on March 27, 2021 after a courageous and valiant two year battle with colon cancer. Thomas is survived by his son, Thomas J. DiDonato, III (TJ), his father and mother Thomas and Alba DiDonato, his sisters Dawn (Thomas Burke) and Doreen (Raymond Engel). Thomas is also survived by his loving nieces and nephews, Rip, Riley, Abigail, Rae Rae, Sam and Olivia. Thomas was a master carpenter and career builder with DiDonato Builders of Cape May County. Thomas was the gentlest of human beings always willing to help anyone who called on him. Whether you had a leak in your roof or your front door wouldn't shut, if your car wouldn't start or you just needed a ride, Thomas was always there, especially for friends and family. Thomas' infectious smile, contagious laugh and big heart will be sorely missed by all who loved him, especially by his family and the many, many friends and co-workers in around the Wildwoods. His legacy lives on through the beautiful buildings he built and through his most beautiful son TJ, whom he loved above all else. Relatives and friends are invited to his gathering on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Notre Dame De La Mer located at 2901 Atlantic Avenue Wildwood NJ 08260 at 10 am to 10:45 am for visitation followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. In lieu of flowers please make donations in his name to " The Cape May County Animal Shelter, 4 Moore Road, DN 501-B , Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 30, 2021.