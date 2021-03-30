Menu
Thomas J. DiDonato Jr.
1971 - 2021
BORN
1971
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home Inc
1201 Central Ave
North Wildwood, NJ
DiDonato, Thomas J., Jr., - 50, of North Wildwood, sadly passed away on March 27, 2021 after a courageous and valiant two year battle with colon cancer. Thomas is survived by his son, Thomas J. DiDonato, III (TJ), his father and mother Thomas and Alba DiDonato, his sisters Dawn (Thomas Burke) and Doreen (Raymond Engel). Thomas is also survived by his loving nieces and nephews, Rip, Riley, Abigail, Rae Rae, Sam and Olivia. Thomas was a master carpenter and career builder with DiDonato Builders of Cape May County. Thomas was the gentlest of human beings always willing to help anyone who called on him. Whether you had a leak in your roof or your front door wouldn't shut, if your car wouldn't start or you just needed a ride, Thomas was always there, especially for friends and family. Thomas' infectious smile, contagious laugh and big heart will be sorely missed by all who loved him, especially by his family and the many, many friends and co-workers in around the Wildwoods. His legacy lives on through the beautiful buildings he built and through his most beautiful son TJ, whom he loved above all else. Relatives and friends are invited to his gathering on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Notre Dame De La Mer located at 2901 Atlantic Avenue Wildwood NJ 08260 at 10 am to 10:45 am for visitation followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. In lieu of flowers please make donations in his name to " The Cape May County Animal Shelter, 4 Moore Road, DN 501-B , Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
St. Ann' Church
2900 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood, NJ
Mar
31
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
St Ann's Church
2900 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood, NJ
Mar
31
Entombment
12:30p.m. - 1:00p.m.
St. Mary's Cemetery
1056 Seashore Road, Cape May, NJ
Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tommy gutted and rehabbed our kitchen for us. Through the process he became a friend who we confided in and trusted. So sorry to hear about his passing. I will miss seeing him around the island. My condolences to his family.
Mike and Stacey Phinney
May 22, 2021
Our sincere condolences, he will be sadly missed. A kindhearted person
Bud & Liz Ludwig
April 5, 2021
To the DiDonato Family: The news of Tommy's passing strikes the Pennington Football family with grief, especially this former player. Playing football with #23 was such a blast! Tommy and I forged a bond, on and off the field, built on hard work, enthusiasm and a love for the game. On defense we shared words of encouragement in every huddle. We were stoked on each others' successes and felt we could always positively affect change. We liked and thrived on pressure situations. The memories created that 1987 season with Tommy are forged with blood, sweat and tears, and will remain some of the best times of my life! Tommy was the single high safety and he always had our backs. I hadn't seen Tommy in over 25 years, but I'm sure the fire and the character he exuded will live on in those he loved and cherished. Tommy - I will miss you my football brother!
Dave Lancaster (Lanc)
April 3, 2021
My family and I are so very sorry to learn of your loss. We are thinking of you and hope that your loved ones and fond memories of him provide comfort at this difficult time. Be Well. With Heartfelt Condolences. Stokes Family
Holly Stokes McGhee
March 31, 2021
Mr and Mrs D, Dawn and Doreen so sad to hear about Tommy. Great memories of our Wildwood days together.My thoughts and prayers are with you all . Love Debi
Debi Cook
March 30, 2021
Our prayers go out to all of you. We are sorry for your loss. Hugs and love- the Lee and Duch families
Lisa Lee
March 30, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Tom´s passing. We will continue to pray for all of you. Love, The Tentilucci family
Beth Tentilucci
March 30, 2021
Tom and Alba; So Sorry to of the passing of Thomas. He was a Great Individual who would do anything for you. May God comfort you in this time of sorrow.
Brad Blubaugh
March 30, 2021
I will miss you Thomas.
Ray Engel
March 30, 2021
Tommy and Alba Sandy and I extend heartfelt condolences We are sorry for your loss Willis
Willis flower
March 30, 2021
Sorry to hear of the passing of Tom, remembering him playing basketball in grade school. Later coming into my train shop. My heart and prayers are with the DiDonato Family at this sad time. God bless all of you. May your family find comfort at this time with the Lord. Sorry I am unable to attend the service.
Larry Lillo
March 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 results