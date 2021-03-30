To the DiDonato Family: The news of Tommy's passing strikes the Pennington Football family with grief, especially this former player. Playing football with #23 was such a blast! Tommy and I forged a bond, on and off the field, built on hard work, enthusiasm and a love for the game. On defense we shared words of encouragement in every huddle. We were stoked on each others' successes and felt we could always positively affect change. We liked and thrived on pressure situations. The memories created that 1987 season with Tommy are forged with blood, sweat and tears, and will remain some of the best times of my life! Tommy was the single high safety and he always had our backs. I hadn't seen Tommy in over 25 years, but I'm sure the fire and the character he exuded will live on in those he loved and cherished. Tommy - I will miss you my football brother!

Dave Lancaster (Lanc) April 3, 2021