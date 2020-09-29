Sexton, Thomas E., - 88, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. He was born in Kingsport, TN to the late Nettie Sexton Sowder. Tom was the owner of T&T Graphics and was also a plant manager for Tomwar Company and for McGregor Warner. He taught graphic arts at VoTech. Tom served on the Zoning Board for 10 years, retiring in 1995. An Army Veteran of the Korean War, he was a member of the VFW and of the American Legion. He was the Maryland State Champ for Archery in 1968. He loved watching westerns and planting vegetable gardens. Tom is survived by his son, Joseph L. Sexton; his daughter, Dorothy G. Piscitelli; his son in law, Christopher A. Piscitelli; his grandson and wife, Justin and Tammy Karstens, and their children, Kaylee Karstens, Olyvia Karstens, and Zack Karstens; his grandson, Matthew Karstens; his granddaughter, Heather Karstens, and her children, Madyson Karstens and Jayden Karstens; his granddaughter, Christine Caldwell, and her children, Ruby Caldwell, Sofia Caldwell, and Zoey Caldwell; his granddaughter, Mary Sexton; his grandson, Christopher Sexton, Jr.; his granddaughter, Alexa Sexton; and his granddaughter, Samantha Sexton. Dad will meet his family in Heaven: wife Ruby Sexton; companion Bernie Austin; son Tommy Sexton; grandson Michael Sexton; and great-grandson Jensen Karstens. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ. Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Condolences at www.radzieta.com