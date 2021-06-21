Gluyas, Thomas Walter, - 76, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 16th, 2021 after a hard fight against ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome). Tom was born on July 1st, 1944 in Camden, NJ. After graduating from Collingswood High School, he went on to study Electrical Engineering at the University of Michigan. Once Tom obtained his Associate's Degree, he was hired by the University of Michigan to work on target signatures in their Willow Run Labs facility. Later he moved to Hawaii to work on measuring the distance to the moon at the University of Michigan's Observatory on Haleakala. When that project was finished, Tom moved back to Michigan to work for Information Instruments Incorporated (3-I) where he helped design the first Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs). When 3-I got bought out, Tom decided he would start his own electronics company and thus Thomas Instrumentation Inc. was born. Through the past 50 years at Thomas Instrumentation, Tom has been able to work on industrial controllers for the plastics industry (meaning much of what we use every day went through one of his controllers), train fuel gauges, military test stands, automated payment systems, drop towers for testing safety glass, consumer electronics, biopharmaceutical roller racks, platelet incubators, and much more. Tom even started a second company called Slide Alert Systems where he was one of the first, if not the first, to design Racing Timers and Safety Systems (Stop/Go lights) for Water Slides and Go Carts at Amusement Parks all over the world. Wildwood's own Morey's Pier had his first Slide Alert System. Tom was a true genius and technology visionary who most definitely left his mark on this world through his designs and the people he trained. Tom was predeceased by his parents Thomas and Helen Gluyas. He is survived by his wife, Janis, his daughter, Cassandra, his sister Marcia, his brother Steve, his nephew Lance and his nieces Heidi and Laura. Services will be held at 11:00am on June 25th at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ. There will be a public viewing before the services starting at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Beacon Animal Rescue or the ECE Scholars Fund at University of Michigan in his honor. Beacon Animal Rescue – https://www.beaconanimalrescue.org/donate.html
or University of Michigan's Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE) Scholars Fund: https://leadersandbest.umich.edu/find/#!/give/basket/fund/324665
. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 21, 2021.