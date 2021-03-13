GUIDO, THOMAS, - 60, of Margate City, Tommy passed away suddenly on March 8, 2021. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him. Tommy was born on July 22, 1960 in Atlantic City, New Jersey where he grew up. He attended St. Michael's Grammar School and Holy Spirit High School, Class of '78. Most knew Tommy from Angeloni's II Restaurant in Atlantic City, where he worked for the last 36 years. He was known for his witty one liners, contagious laugh, and killer martinis. He was a long-time resident of Margate, NJ, where he loved sitting on Granville Avenue Beach with his family and friends, especially his cousins Vince and Diane Caputo. He enjoyed playing horseshoes with his brother, riding his bike on the boardwalk, and rooting on the New York Yankees. Tommy especially loved his weekly visits with his great-niece and nephew, Zeppe and Aurora, and never missed an opportunity to spend time with those he loved. Tommy is predeceased by his parents Philip and Theresa Guida. He is survived by his brother, Anthony (Mary) Guido, nephew Phillip, and nieces Gigi (Joe) Dessicino, Brittany (Brian) Blocker, and Caitlin Heckmann, step-mother Amelia Guida, and his "Angel" Angela Bacigalupo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Tommy Guido 11:00am Monday March 15 at St. Michael's Church 10 North Mississippi Avenue (parking in rear off Georgia Avenue) in Atlantic City. Due to Church protocols, limited seating is available for the Mass. Church protocols for masks and social distancing will be observed. Due to COVID-19, the repast will be private. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made, in Tommy's name to: The Humane Society of Atlantic County 1401 Absecon Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC AC. (gormleyfuneralhomellc).



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 13, 2021.