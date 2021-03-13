GUIDO, THOMAS, - 60, of Margate City, Tommy passed away suddenly on March 8, 2021. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him. Tommy was born on July 22, 1960 in Atlantic City, New Jersey where he grew up. He attended St. Michael's Grammar School and Holy Spirit High School, Class of '78. Most knew Tommy from Angeloni's II Restaurant in Atlantic City, where he worked for the last 36 years. He was known for his witty one liners, contagious laugh, and killer martinis. He was a long-time resident of Margate, NJ, where he loved sitting on Granville Avenue Beach with his family and friends, especially his cousins Vince and Diane Caputo. He enjoyed playing horseshoes with his brother, riding his bike on the boardwalk, and rooting on the New York Yankees. Tommy especially loved his weekly visits with his great-niece and nephew, Zeppe and Aurora, and never missed an opportunity to spend time with those he loved. Tommy is predeceased by his parents Philip and Theresa Guida. He is survived by his brother, Anthony (Mary) Guido, nephew Phillip, and nieces Gigi (Joe) Dessicino, Brittany (Brian) Blocker, and Caitlin Heckmann, step-mother Amelia Guida, and his "Angel" Angela Bacigalupo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Tommy Guido 11:00am Monday March 15 at St. Michael's Church 10 North Mississippi Avenue (parking in rear off Georgia Avenue) in Atlantic City. Due to Church protocols, limited seating is available for the Mass. Church protocols for masks and social distancing will be observed. Due to COVID-19, the repast will be private. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made, in Tommy's name to: The Humane Society of Atlantic County 1401 Absecon Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC AC. (gormleyfuneralhomellc).
Tommy you will be missed, you were a wonderful cousin. May you Rip with the angels
Carol Guido Rickel
April 2, 2021
Tony And Family, I was both shocked and saddened when I learned of Tommy's passing. My heart goes out to all of you. I will always remember his infectious smile and upbeat personality. I always enjoyed seeing "THE BROTHERS"on Sunday afternoons. May God hold you close. Love, Gail
Gail Biddle
March 26, 2021
Tommy the one n only.. you brought many smiles a laughter to many.. you will surly be missed by all.
Ralph Cappelli
March 19, 2021
Tommy our friend, already you are so missed, we are so saddened by your passing. God rest your soul...
Geno & Ro
March 18, 2021
Angeloni´s will never be the same without you Tommy. We always looked forward to seeing your face as we walked in that door. Your Grey Goose martini´s were the best in the world. You always had a smile and a cocktail waiting for us. To Angela and his family, we are so sorry for your loss, he will always have a place in our hearts.
Donna and Bobby Allen
March 16, 2021
A solid guy and an Atlantic City original! Many prayers to a good guy
Michael Mooney
March 15, 2021
Our deepest sympathy goes out to friends & family . Tom had a smile and was a pleasure to see at Angeloni´s Restaurant throughout the years , we will miss him.
May he rest peacefully .
Jeanne & Mark Dellinger
March 15, 2021
Tommy was the best and one of a kind! Thank you for all the laughs and memories. You will be deeply missed !
Alex Minto
Friend
March 15, 2021
From throwing the wine corks up when we were babies to hanging around the bar - Angeloni's won't be the same! Great memories, you will be missed!
Courtney Minto
March 15, 2021
Tommy was a truly Good Person. He will be missed but he left memories that all will remember with a smile. Prayers to the family.
Angela Barbera
March 15, 2021
Tony, Angela and the entire Guido family:
Our sincere condolences on the loss of our man Tommy! Gonna miss him!
Love always,
Greg & Stacy
Greg & Stacy DeDomenicis
March 15, 2021
So sorry to hear of Tommy´s passing.. sending hugs and prayers to all.. He will be sadly missed.. thanks for all your happy memories that we shared At Angeloinis.. you will be forever missed . Love ya Caroline Ed , Courtney and Alex Minto
Caroline Minto
March 15, 2021
Our condolences to the Guido family. May Tommy RIP in a better place.
Terry and Ted Colella
March 15, 2021
My man I will forever miss u ... give my Jimmy kiss .. luv u doll
Jodie ( Doll ) <9
March 15, 2021
John, Toni, Michele -JT Sports
March 14, 2021
I will always cherish the memories and so much fun that we shared in our younger years, I am so in denial of your passing. May all your family and friends hang on to all of their Happy Memories of you!
Mari D'Amico
March 13, 2021
Very Sorry to hear of Tommy´s Death!!! Condolences to His Family!
Gene Takach
March 13, 2021
Great guy. Always made everone welcome at the bar. Angelonis will never be the same without him. RIP Tommy you will be missed by all
Ed Minto
March 13, 2021
Tommy was such a great guy and going to Angelonis was a pleasure when he was behind the bar. My deepest sympathies to his family
Marylane Logan
March 13, 2021
Wow a great guy, sorry for your loss, Mr. Mayor
Ed Kline
March 13, 2021
Rest In Peace my friend
Pat Rafter
March 13, 2021
Our hearts are broken! Sometimes during your lifetime you meet a person who brings laughter and joy to your heart. We will miss our Peroni and Martini you always new we wanted as we watched our Yankees! But you will still be there for us Tommy! May you have a swift journey to Heaven until we all meet in Paradise!
Rosanne and Tom Morhauser
March 13, 2021
Ed Harrold and Family
March 13, 2021
Tommy will be missed by all who knew him, he would want all to live life to the fullest.
Paul K Ferry
March 13, 2021
Tommy was a great man. Full of life and love. He brought his smile to every person he was with. Tommy is one of those folks that just saw the big picture about life and it was contagious. RIP Tommy, great job on earth buddy.
Ed Harrold
March 13, 2021
You will be surely missed.
Rochelle Loughney
March 13, 2021
So sorry to hear if my cousin Tommy´s passing. May he Rip
Andrea Guido Hornberger
March 13, 2021
When I think of Tommy I see his smile and remember his kindness, always, and I know he his now sitting in the palm of God's hand.