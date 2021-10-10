Menu
Thomas "Tim" Gursky
1945 - 2021
Gursky, Thomas "Tim", - 76, of Mays Landing, passed away at home Monday, October 4, 2021. He is survived by his wife Jeanne of 47 years, his brother Richard (Sue) Gursky, sisters Estelle Garret and Margaret Denmead (Joel) and dear longtime friends, Gail Casey and David Probasco, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his mother Margaret Welch, father William Gursky, Sr., brother William Gursky, and sister Barbara Cape. He leaves behind his beloved dog and best friend, Mars Gursky. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Tim's name to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left at www.boakesfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 10, 2021.
