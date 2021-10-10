Gursky, Thomas "Tim", - 76, of Mays Landing, passed away at home Monday, October 4, 2021. He is survived by his wife Jeanne of 47 years, his brother Richard (Sue) Gursky, sisters Estelle Garret and Margaret Denmead (Joel) and dear longtime friends, Gail Casey and David Probasco, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his mother Margaret Welch, father William Gursky, Sr., brother William Gursky, and sister Barbara Cape. He leaves behind his beloved dog and best friend, Mars Gursky. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Tim's name to the charity of your choice
