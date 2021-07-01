Menu
Thomas Millet Hand
HAND, THOMAS MILLET, - 90, of Cape May, passed away on December 21, 2020. Tom's Celebration of Life Ceremony will take place on Monday (July 5, 2021) at 10:30am in the Episcopal Church of the Advent, 612 Franklin Street, Cape May, where Tom's family will receive friends from 10:00am until 10:30am and then again after the ceremony as well. The ceremony will be livestreamed and access will be available by clicking this link https://www.youtube.com/watchv=9HEGIjWsFO8 In lieu of flowers, the family asks to consider donations in Tom's memory to the Episcopal Church of the Advent, 612 Franklin St, Cape May, NJ 08204 or to the Kiwanis Club of Cape May, 1041 Beach Ave, Cape May, NJ 08204 or to Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 US 9, Cape May, NJ 08204. Cards of condolences can be sent to Ruth Hand, 610 Town Bank Rd., Victoria Commons, Apt.#201, N. Cape May, NJ 08204. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Episcopal Church of the Advent
612 Franklin Street, Cape May, NJ
Jul
5
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Episcopal Church of the Advent
612 Franklin Street, Cape May, NJ
Dear Aunt Ruth, I was sorry to hear of your husband's passing. My sympathies to you and the rest of your family.
Deborah Sooy
Family
July 2, 2021
