KANE, THOMAS, - 62, of Atlantic City, passed away unexpectedly on November 22, 2021 at his home. Born in Atlantic City, NJ to Margaret (Margie) Kane (nee Dollard) and Neil Kane, Sr.. Tom spent his younger years in Hawaii, Florida and California and he proudly served in the United States Army. Since moving back to Atlantic City, Tom had been employed by Dollard-Baker Sew-Vac business in Marmora, NJ, a family business started by his great-grandfather in 1921. He worked alongside his uncle John and cousin Christina and his friends Carlos, Merry, Ronnie, Heidi and Jocelyn - who will all very much miss him and his great sense of humor. Tom was an avid reader, he loved to learn and he was a talented artist. In years past, he would draw the most beautiful Christmas Cards for his mother Marge. Tom is predeceased by his mother Margaret (Margie) Kane, his father Neil Kane, Sr. and his sister Patricia (Patti) Kerstein. Tom was loved and will be missed by his extended family including his niece Alexandra Silver (Lee), uncles John Dollard, Thomas Dollard and Edward Dollard, Jr.; and aunts Jeanne Painter and Lisette McVey (Steve). Additionally, Tom is survived by his half-siblings Mary Ann Bosetti (Joseph), Colleen Kane, Neil Kane, Jr. as well as his aunts Mary Hayes and Rosie Matthews. His many cousins will greatly miss him, especially Christina Dollard and Phillip Dollard (Jodi) and we can't forget his favorite Border Collies - Penny and Freddie. Graveside Memorial Services will be offered at 10:00am Friday, December 17th, 2021 at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery Route 50 in Estell Manor. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the memory of Tom - to: (Memorial Processing) St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC/AC
).
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 15, 2021.