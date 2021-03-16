Tom was as dependable as the tides. I can´t imagine there are many corners of Cape May County that he didn´t aim his cameras at. He was good natured and smiled more than almost anyone I´ve known. The first time I saw him he was trudging through the sand looking for "enterprise" subjects. Turned out he was taking a photo of my soon-to-be wife sitting by a distant, scrubby tree. It was in The Press the next day, but I didn´t see it until months later when I started working as a reporter for the newspaper. Tom had a "good eye" as we said of photographers who could be assigned to interesting (and sometimes not so interesting) subjects day after day after day. His photos of Cape May made an awful lot of people happy. (Including his editors.)

Paul Merkoski March 16, 2021