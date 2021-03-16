Menu
Thomas S. Kinnemand Jr.
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Wildwood High School
FUNERAL HOME
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ
Kinnemand, Thomas S. Jr., - 87, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021. Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Thomas S. Kinnemand, Sr. and Cora Elizabeth Fraim Kinnemand, he was raised in North Wildwood and graduated from Margaret Mace School and Wildwood High School. Tom served in the New Jersey Army National Guard from 1957 to 1959. He started working as a photographer for the Wildwood Leader in 1959 until 1969 when he started with the Atlantic City Press. He retired from the Atlantic City Press in 1999. He was a great historian of Cape May County. Tom was a member of the Cape May Court House Kiwanis Club. He loved photography, the beach, and the Wildwood Boardwalk and was an avid baseball fan. He loved spending time with family and friends including his McDonald's and Donut Connection friends. Tom is survived by his children, Holly (Jim) McClure, Lisa (Michael) Zane, Barbara (Steve) Martin, and Thomas Kinnemand, III; his nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and his sister, MaryJane Townsend. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ellen Thomas. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. Social distancing and masks are required. Interment will be private. Donations in Tom's memory may be made to the Wildwood Historical Society, 3907 Pacific Avenue, Wildwood, NJ 08260. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue , P.O. Box 37, Cape May Court House, NJ
Mar
20
Service
11:00a.m.
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue , P.O. Box 37, Cape May Court House, NJ
Radzieta Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tom was as dependable as the tides. I can´t imagine there are many corners of Cape May County that he didn´t aim his cameras at. He was good natured and smiled more than almost anyone I´ve known. The first time I saw him he was trudging through the sand looking for "enterprise" subjects. Turned out he was taking a photo of my soon-to-be wife sitting by a distant, scrubby tree. It was in The Press the next day, but I didn´t see it until months later when I started working as a reporter for the newspaper. Tom had a "good eye" as we said of photographers who could be assigned to interesting (and sometimes not so interesting) subjects day after day after day. His photos of Cape May made an awful lot of people happy. (Including his editors.)
Paul Merkoski
March 16, 2021
