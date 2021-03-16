Kinnemand, Thomas S. Jr., - 87, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021. Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Thomas S. Kinnemand, Sr. and Cora Elizabeth Fraim Kinnemand, he was raised in North Wildwood and graduated from Margaret Mace School and Wildwood High School. Tom served in the New Jersey Army National Guard from 1957 to 1959. He started working as a photographer for the Wildwood Leader in 1959 until 1969 when he started with the Atlantic City Press. He retired from the Atlantic City Press in 1999. He was a great historian of Cape May County. Tom was a member of the Cape May Court House Kiwanis Club. He loved photography, the beach, and the Wildwood Boardwalk and was an avid baseball fan. He loved spending time with family and friends including his McDonald's and Donut Connection friends. Tom is survived by his children, Holly (Jim) McClure, Lisa (Michael) Zane, Barbara (Steve) Martin, and Thomas Kinnemand, III; his nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and his sister, MaryJane Townsend. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ellen Thomas. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. Social distancing and masks are required. Interment will be private. Donations in Tom's memory may be made to the Wildwood Historical Society, 3907 Pacific Avenue, Wildwood, NJ 08260. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 16, 2021.