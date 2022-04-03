McENANEY, THOMAS JAMES, III, - 60, of Atlantic City, passed away Sunday morning March 27, 2022 following extensive illnesses. His pain and suffering are finally over. He received the Last Rites Friday and was released to home-hospice care Saturday, where he passed with the grace of a happy, holy death. Tom lived a life troubled with affliction, confliction, and infliction, and he did the best he could with it. Which is to say he lived "Life". He laughed - heartily! He gave, generously. He loved and was loved. Therein lies meaning and truth. Thomas was born in Newport, Rhode Island to Captain Thomas James McEnaney, Jr. USN, Ret. and Joan McEnaney (nee Wood), beloved parents who predeceased Tom in 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Thomas James McEnaney III 11:00am Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at St. Michaels Church 10 North Mississippi Avenue, Atlantic City (parking in rear of church off Georgia Avenue). Relatives and friends may call from 10:00am at the Church. The Rite of Committal will be offered at Holy Cross Cemetery, Route 40 in Mays Landing, following Mass. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC/AC (gormleyfuneralhomellc.com
)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 3, 2022.