Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas M. Paratore
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
1707 New Rd.
Linwood, NJ
Paratore, Thomas M., - 75, of Longport, NJ departed this world on December 13, 2020, at the age of 75, but his larger-than-life persona and trademark humor will not be forgotten. Tom was born on August 14, 1945, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was the only son of the late Thomas and Bella Paratore (Giampietro), middle child between sisters Barbara Villa (deceased) and Grace Sadler. He took tremendous pride in his four daughters Kimberly Ivy (John), Robyn Paratore, Sarah Gach (Vincent) and especially his baby Danielle Henderson (Greg), as well as his four adorable grandchildren Zoe, Tyler, Trevor, and Nico and his anxiously anticipated great-grandchildren arriving in March. Tom's strong work ethic and keen sense of wisely saving and investing enabled him to be a successful self-employed Electrician, working well into his 70's as he shared his knowledge and skills with his Son In Law Greg. Tom was generous to a fault, loved driving his Cadillac Eldorado, Sundays on the beach with family, and Photography. Tom was a proud member of Liberty and Prosperity and the Knights of Columbus, attaining the rank of Third Knight. What Tom lacked in stature he compensated for with an over-abundance of charisma, charm, and feistiness. This devout feistiness and stubbornness served him well throughout his life. Even in his last months, he was a model of strong will and sheer determination right up until the end of his journey here on earth. Dad, we hold you close within our hearts to walk us throughout our lives until we meet again. Visitation services will be held from 9:30-10:30am on Friday, December 18 at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Rd., Linwood, NJ. Funeral Mass 11am at Church of the Epiphany, 2801 Ventnor Ave., Longport, NJ. Burial 2pm at Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations made in Tom's memory to https://amyloidosis.org/ would be greatly appreciated. The Paratore family is eternally grateful for the care Dad received and asks that you support their incredible efforts.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
1707 New Rd., Linwood, NJ
Dec
18
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Church of the Epiphany
2801 Ventnor Ave., Longport, PA
Dec
18
Burial
2:00p.m.
Resurrection Cemetery
Bensalem, PA
Funeral services provided by:
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
Condolences, I am so sorry for your loss.I have missed Tommy through the years..
I met Tommy in early 1962, So. Philly.we were "sweethearts" and best friends. He always made me laugh, his nic name was "Mousie".He was so cute
with a great personality.

I moved to Hawaii in Nov. 1963.My father was in the Navy and we had to leave.
Tommy was the Nicest,and Sweetest Guy.

Aloha Tommy
Rest In Love
Catherine
(Casey)
July 18, 2021
I didn´t know Tom well, but saw him every Saturday at Liberty and Prosperity meetings. In that respect we were brothers in the conservative movement. He will be missed, for sure.
ROBERT FLEISHER
December 28, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Tom Paratore. I frequently sat at his table at the Liberty and Prosperity Meetings. Tom was kind and a great conversationalist. I hope that good memories of him comfort you at this sad time.
Karen Borek
December 21, 2020
Lisa Simone
December 18, 2020
Jennifer DeFelice
December 17, 2020
We want to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of Tom Paratore. We are so sorry to hear of his passing and we are keeping you all in our Thoughts and Prayers during this very difficult time.
Sincerely, Doug and Colleen Birk / Gach
December 16, 2020
Stephen Meier
December 16, 2020
I've known and worked for / with Tom since 1978. And for 42 years a joke between us was who actually worked for who. Maybe we'll settle it when we meet again in Heaven. RIP Buddy....
Steve Meier
December 16, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T
December 16, 2020
I will miss Tom at the liberty and prosperity meetings, I always talked to him, he loved his Cadillacs and sporty cars he drove, may you Rest In Peace Tom, God bless you
Christie magee
December 16, 2020
I have fond memories of Tom and his red Cadillac. He was always a gentlemen, full of spunk and loved his daughters tremendously. My sympathy to his girls and their families.
Ginger Mashas-Rinaldi
Family
December 15, 2020
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results