Paratore, Thomas M., - 75, of Longport, NJ departed this world on December 13, 2020, at the age of 75, but his larger-than-life persona and trademark humor will not be forgotten. Tom was born on August 14, 1945, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was the only son of the late Thomas and Bella Paratore (Giampietro), middle child between sisters Barbara Villa (deceased) and Grace Sadler. He took tremendous pride in his four daughters Kimberly Ivy (John), Robyn Paratore, Sarah Gach (Vincent) and especially his baby Danielle Henderson (Greg), as well as his four adorable grandchildren Zoe, Tyler, Trevor, and Nico and his anxiously anticipated great-grandchildren arriving in March. Tom's strong work ethic and keen sense of wisely saving and investing enabled him to be a successful self-employed Electrician, working well into his 70's as he shared his knowledge and skills with his Son In Law Greg. Tom was generous to a fault, loved driving his Cadillac Eldorado, Sundays on the beach with family, and Photography. Tom was a proud member of Liberty and Prosperity and the Knights of Columbus, attaining the rank of Third Knight. What Tom lacked in stature he compensated for with an over-abundance of charisma, charm, and feistiness. This devout feistiness and stubbornness served him well throughout his life. Even in his last months, he was a model of strong will and sheer determination right up until the end of his journey here on earth. Dad, we hold you close within our hearts to walk us throughout our lives until we meet again. Visitation services will be held from 9:30-10:30am on Friday, December 18 at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Rd., Linwood, NJ. Funeral Mass 11am at Church of the Epiphany, 2801 Ventnor Ave., Longport, NJ. Burial 2pm at Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations made in Tom's memory to https://amyloidosis.org/
would be greatly appreciated. The Paratore family is eternally grateful for the care Dad received and asks that you support their incredible efforts.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 16, 2020.