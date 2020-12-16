Condolences, I am so sorry for your loss.I have missed Tommy through the years..

I met Tommy in early 1962, So. Philly.we were "sweethearts" and best friends. He always made me laugh, his nic name was "Mousie".He was so cute

with a great personality.



I moved to Hawaii in Nov. 1963.My father was in the Navy and we had to leave.

Tommy was the Nicest,and Sweetest Guy.



Aloha Tommy

Rest In Love

Catherine

(Casey)

July 18, 2021