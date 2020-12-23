Barbara and Family, Tom was a wonderful friend. We met Tom, you and the children in Margate, NJ in 1980 What a blessing for our family. Life's journey is about the people who touch your life. Tom touched our life. We enjoyed our times with Tom. His light will never dim in our hearts. We are sorry we cannot but there but our love and arms are around you. Prayers for Michael's healing. God bless you and all the family.

Love

Claudette and Jerry Mullins

Claudette Mullins Friend December 27, 2020