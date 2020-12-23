Passerello, Thomas A., Jr., - 86, of Collings Lakes, NJ passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Jefferson Hospital in Washington Twp. NJ. He was born in Somerville, NJ and lived in Collings Lakes for the past 41 years. Tom worked for Claremont Interiors Contractors in Absecon as a painter and superintendent before retiring on January 1, 1997. With the help of his family, Tom built and successfully ran Passerello's Towne N' Country Bakery & Pizzeria in Hampton, NJ. He was a proud graduate of Flemington High School and attended every reunion that took place. He also lived in Hampton, NJ for many years where he held a seat on the Board of Education for the elementary school. He had a passion for sports, mainly baseball, and he never missed his children and grandchildren's games. He was a champion of the underdog, the broken in spirit and the wounded. He supported many charities because he felt a sense of duty and responsibility to help the less fortunate. Tom had a green thumb and always had a plentiful garden that he shared with his family and friends. He was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Church, the Knights of Columbus North American Martyrs Council # 8718 3rd Degree, Our Lady of Assumption Society in Hammonton and the International Union Painters and Allied Trades. He is predeceased by his daughter Cynthia D. Riehl. Surviving is his loving wife Barbara Ann (nee Wolfe), three Sons Thomas A. Passerello, III (Dana), Michael Passerello (Denise), Jeffrey Passerello (Kathy), his two daughters Niki Collins (Mark) and Gena Amechi (Mark), as well as his brother Artie Passerello and two sisters Carol Balik and Betty Shew. He is the loving grandfather of Jay, Josh, Tommy, Megan, Rachel, Jackie, Jeffrey, Nolan, Hope, Julia, Daniel, Nicholas and Matthew. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Sunday, December 27 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm and Monday from 10:00 – 11:15 am at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third Street Hammonton, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12:00pm from Our Lady of the Lakes Church 19 Malaga Rd. Collings Lakes, NJ. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton, NJ. Donations may be made in Thomas's memory to Knights of Columbus Martyrs Council # 8718 at Our Lady of the Lakes Church 19 Malaga Rd, Collings Lakes, NJ 08094 or Our Lady of Assumption Society in care of Sal Mazza 1191 Moss Mill Rd. Hammonton, NJ 08037. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 23, 2020.