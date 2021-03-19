Hello Trish, I would like to offer my sympathy and condolences for the loss you have suffered by having to say good bye to Tom. It is always hard for an acquaintance or even a close friend to tell you how much one shares your grief. Only somebody, who experienced this himself actually knows what such a loss means. Trish, I wish you strength for the time ahead of you. Respectfully, Yvonne.

Yvonne Van Daalen April 1, 2021