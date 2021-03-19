Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas J. Scheetz
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ
Scheetz, Thomas J., - 75, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 with his family by his side. He was born in Darby, PA to the late Bernard and Elsie Donnelly Scheetz. He got his professional engineering license in 1970 after graduating from Villanova University in 1967 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He went on to earn a master's degree in Energy Management. He worked at Boeing Vertol, United Engineers, and Stone and Webster Engineering before working for BASF for 26 years in Parsippany and three years in Ludwigshafen, Germany. He retired in 2003 to Cape May Court House. In his retirement, Tom was a volunteer at Cape Regional Medical Center and was recognized for his dedication. He was an avid woodworker who could be found in "Pop Pop's Workshop" many an afternoon building crafts for one of his eight grandchildren. He also enjoyed fishing, boating, and traveling in Europe. Tom had many friends and was loved by all. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his sister and brother in law, Judy and Frank Saracco; his brother and sister in law, Michael and Debbie Scheetz; and his Aunt Patricia Saunders; his sons and daughters in law, Thomas Scheetz and Kathryn Decker and Kevin and Christine Scheetz; his daughters and sons in law, Karen and Scott Zappetti and Kimberly and Rich Nagurka; and eight grandchildren, Helen Ann, Tristan, Alex, Tyler, Jack, Thomas, Katherine, and Sophie; and his nephews. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House. Viewing will be held on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House. Social distancing and masks are required. Interment will be private in Seaside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Cape Regional Medical Center, who cared for him on his many visits to this hospital, at 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue , P.O. Box 37, Cape May Court House, NJ
Mar
22
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of the Angels Church
35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Radzieta Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Radzieta Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Hello Trish, I would like to offer my sympathy and condolences for the loss you have suffered by having to say good bye to Tom. It is always hard for an acquaintance or even a close friend to tell you how much one shares your grief. Only somebody, who experienced this himself actually knows what such a loss means. Trish, I wish you strength for the time ahead of you. Respectfully, Yvonne.
Yvonne Van Daalen
April 1, 2021
Ed and Paula Walsh
March 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results