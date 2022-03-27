Although it has been several years since I worked with Tom, he was honestly one of the funniest people I have had the pleasure of knowing. His dry humor helped cheer me up whether we were working on a technical issue or just catching up on things. I am very sorry for your loss. He often spoke to me about his awesome nieces and nephews who meant the world to him. The world will be a more gloomy place without him. May he rest in peace.

Stacy Reitter Work March 25, 2022