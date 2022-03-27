Menu
Thomas Keith Stiney
1969 - 2022
BORN
1969
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Parsels Funeral Home
324 New Jersey Ave
Absecon, NJ
Stiney, Thomas Keith, - 52, of Absecon, passed away March 23, 2022. Born in Milford, Delaware, He grew up in Millville, New Jersey and lived in Absecon, New Jersey. He was a Software Engineer for Leidos and worked with the FAA since graduating from Stockton University. In his free time, he was an avid sports fan and dedicated supporter of his Philadelphia Eagles, Flyers, Phillies, and 76ers. Tom is predeceased by his father, Robert Stiney and his mother, Dorothy Stiney. He is survived by his brother, Michael Stiney and his sister, Robyn Mancus along with his sister-in-law, Maria Stiney and brother-in-law, Paul Mancus. He is the beloved Uncle to Melissa Stiney, Robert Stiney, Zachary Stiney, Grace Mancus, and Jaxson Mancus. Visitation will be at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave, Absecon, NJ 08201, on March 31, 2024, at 12:30 PM. A service will immediately follow at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Flyers Charities 3601 South Broad Street Philadelphia PA 19148 https://www.nhl.com/flyers/community/flyers-charities . Online condolences, may be placed at www.parselsfh.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 27, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Parsels Funeral Home
Although it has been several years since I worked with Tom, he was honestly one of the funniest people I have had the pleasure of knowing. His dry humor helped cheer me up whether we were working on a technical issue or just catching up on things. I am very sorry for your loss. He often spoke to me about his awesome nieces and nephews who meant the world to him. The world will be a more gloomy place without him. May he rest in peace.
Stacy Reitter
Work
March 25, 2022
