Stiney, Thomas Keith, - 52, of Absecon, passed away March 23, 2022. Born in Milford, Delaware, He grew up in Millville, New Jersey and lived in Absecon, New Jersey. He was a Software Engineer for Leidos and worked with the FAA since graduating from Stockton University. In his free time, he was an avid sports fan and dedicated supporter of his Philadelphia Eagles, Flyers, Phillies, and 76ers. Tom is predeceased by his father, Robert Stiney and his mother, Dorothy Stiney. He is survived by his brother, Michael Stiney and his sister, Robyn Mancus along with his sister-in-law, Maria Stiney and brother-in-law, Paul Mancus. He is the beloved Uncle to Melissa Stiney, Robert Stiney, Zachary Stiney, Grace Mancus, and Jaxson Mancus. Visitation will be at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave, Absecon, NJ 08201, on March 31, 2024, at 12:30 PM. A service will immediately follow at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Flyers Charities 3601 South Broad Street Philadelphia PA 19148 https://www.nhl.com/flyers/community/flyers-charities
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 27, 2022.