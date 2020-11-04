Tower, Thomas T., - 69, of Beesley's Point, NJ, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Atlanticare Medical Center, Pomona, NJ.
Born in Glen Cove, NY to the late Leonard and Dorothy (nee Clouse) Tower. He was a graduate of Brentwood High School and had attended DelVal University and Ohio State. He had lived in Long Island, NY before moving to Upper Township in 1984.
Tom earned the rank of Eagle Scout and continued to mentor and support the Boy Scouts of America.
Tom was a Entrepreneur and very active in his community.
Surviving are his wife: Debbie (nee Souto) Tower, his children: Thomas (Jennifer), Darlene (Troy Perich) and Timothy (Merle Harper). Also surviving is a brother: Leonard Tower.
Friends may call Saturday morning November 7, 2020 from 10 until 1 o'clock when a private service will be Live Streamed on the funeral home website. A public burial service will be held at 2 o'clock in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Garden State Council of the Boy Scouts of America, 4468 South Main Road, Millville, NJ 08332.
Condolences may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.