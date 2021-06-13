Wheeler, Thomas, - 91, of Towson, passed peacefully on June 10, 2021. He was a graduate of Loyola High School and received his B.S. degree in Industrial Engineering from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, MD. He also served in the Korean War as a member of the United States Army. Tom was a devoted husband and a well-loved father and grandfather. He had a career working at IBM as a systems engineer until he retired at age 61. He was an active member of St. Pius the X Church in Baltimore for many years, where he was a Eucharistic Minister. Tom enjoyed body surfing and downhill skiing well into his 80's He volunteered with the Boy Scouts for many years. Tom is predeceased by his childhood sweetheart and wife of 64 years and 11 months, Carolyn, his parents, and his brother. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law and two grandchildren. There will be a Memorial Mass at The Church of the Resurrection, in Marmora, NJ, on June 16, 2021 at 11:00 am.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 13, 2021.