Wheeler, Thomas, - 91, of Towson, passed peacefully on June 10, 2021. He was a graduate of Loyola High School and received his B.S. degree in Industrial Engineering from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, MD. He also served in the Korean War as a member of the United States Army. Tom was a devoted husband and a well-loved father and grandfather. He had a career working at IBM as a systems engineer until he retired at age 61. He was an active member of St. Pius the X Church in Baltimore for many years, where he was a Eucharistic Minister. Tom enjoyed body surfing and downhill skiing well into his 80's He volunteered with the Boy Scouts for many years. Tom is predeceased by his childhood sweetheart and wife of 64 years and 11 months, Carolyn, his parents, and his brother. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law and two grandchildren. There will be a Memorial Mass at The Church of the Resurrection, in Marmora, NJ, on June 16, 2021 at 11:00 am.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 13, 2021.
Tom, was a smart and gentle person that went out of his way to make me feel comfortable when I joined branch office 050! Rest in Peace, my friend.
Bruce Williams
September 23, 2021
I was sorry to hear that both Carolyn and Tom have passed away.
I knew Carolyn when she was growing up and I worked with Tom at IBM. I used to exchange Christmas cards with them and missed getting one but chalked it up to aging or expense but I had no idea they had left Pickerskill.
Edda Rosskopf
September 23, 2021
To put it simply, Tom Wheeler was a nice guy. He always made time for me to answer questions. Tom was, as the Jesuits say, "a man for others." RIP.
John Davis
Work
September 23, 2021
It's September 2021 and I just heard about Tom's passing. I worked with Tom at IBM in the 1980's at the Baltimore office. Me a youngster in the world of IBM and Tom a seasoned Systems Engineer who showed me in many ways how to conduct myself as an IBM SE. His sense of humor was wonderful, his kindness was profound. He was never to busy to help me figure out something with IBM's systems - how to configure a mainframe, systems assurance, working IBM's cryptic mainframe word processing editor, etc. Always ready, always friendly. And he invited on his wonderful sail boat, a 30 foot Cheoy Lee with it's teak wood deck, docked in Annapolis. Those were magical times that I still cherish. God bless you Tom and may you dwell in the house of the Lord forever. Your friend John.