Timothy Hoban 44 of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away at home on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Born in Toms River, NJ he lived in Barnegat, NJ prior to moving to Little Egg Harbor. Tim was a graduate of Southern Regional High School and worked various jobs throughout his life. He worked for Terminix, various construction jobs, and advertised for the Gourmet Deli in West Creek for 20 years. He is survived by his fiancé Cheryl Rice, father Thomas J. Hoban, mother Barbara A. Hoban, sister Kimberly Wallace and brother Thomas Hoban. Tim was recently battling inoperable brain cancer. Some people are born with a big heart as a health condition, Tim's heart was large because he was a kind, helpful, caring, and outgoing person. May he rest in peace with no pain and no worries and may God bless him. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2020, starting at 3 pm at The American Legion Post 493 420 Radio Rd. Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. Arrangements for Tim are under the care of Maxwell Funeral Home, Little Egg Harbor www.maxwellfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 13, 2020.