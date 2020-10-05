LAURIELLO, TONIMARIE, - 57, of Wildwood, Entered her Heavenly Home on August 23, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Toni was born in Cape May Court House, NJ, and resided and attended school in the Wildwood area. After her graduation from Wildwood High School, she moved to California where she married and raised her four children. Toni's greatest love, above all else, was her family and she derived her greatest pleasure from their many activities together. She also loved spending her vacations in Wildwood with her Dad and Mom and the whole Lauriello family. Toni made friends wherever she went and she cherished them, which has been evidenced by the huge amount of condolences that have been received since her passing. Tonimarie is survived by her mother and father, Benjamin and Charlotte Lauriello, her two brothers Ben and PJ Lauriello, and her beloved children: Joel, Cheyanne, Sierra, and Jesse. She is also survived by many Uncles, Aunts, and Cousins who meant so much to her along with her dearly loved furbabies: Cooper, Sadie, and Sparky. A Memorial Service for Tonimarie is being held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the Bolero Hotel Restaurant in Wildwood from 6PM-9PM. Anyone wishing to make a donation in her name, please do so to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.