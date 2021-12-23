Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
Tracey Tomasina Jackson
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Atlantic City High School
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Home Inc
414 S Main St
Pleasantville, NJ
Jackson, Tracey Tomasina, - 57, of Atlantic City, peacefully departed this earth on Friday, December 10, 2021. She was born on April 11, 1964, to her parents Keith and Christine Jackson. She attended Atlantic City Public Schools and graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1983. She was formally employed by the Claridge Hotel and Casino for over twenty years and was employed by the Marriott Hotel Corporation. Tracey loved her family, listening to music, dancing and traveling. She always greeted family and friends with a beautiful smile complimented by a pleasant personality. She is survived by her three beautiful children: sons; Mark Johnson (Johnneka), Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Trasaan (Kelly), Northfield, NJ; daughter, Christine, Atlantic City, NJ. Mother, Christine Cooper, PA: sister; Sonia Jackson, Atlantic City, NJ: brother; Jeffrey Jackson, Sr. (Delrita), Maryland and Izone Jackson (Consuella), PA, her eleven grandchildren and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services were held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Faith Baptist Church, 829 Tilton Rd, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 and a burial at Atlantic City Cemetery. Professional services were by Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main St, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609) 383-9994.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Serenity Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jeffrey, Delrita and family, I am sorry for your loss. My sincere condolences to you all. Praying for your comfort, healing and strength, in Jesus name.
Kim Bannister
December 29, 2021
RIP Tracey... You fought the good fight and kept your Faith.
victoria
Family
December 24, 2021
