Jackson, Tracey Tomasina, - 57, of Atlantic City, peacefully departed this earth on Friday, December 10, 2021. She was born on April 11, 1964, to her parents Keith and Christine Jackson. She attended Atlantic City Public Schools and graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1983. She was formally employed by the Claridge Hotel and Casino for over twenty years and was employed by the Marriott Hotel Corporation. Tracey loved her family, listening to music, dancing and traveling. She always greeted family and friends with a beautiful smile complimented by a pleasant personality. She is survived by her three beautiful children: sons; Mark Johnson (Johnneka), Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Trasaan (Kelly), Northfield, NJ; daughter, Christine, Atlantic City, NJ. Mother, Christine Cooper, PA: sister; Sonia Jackson, Atlantic City, NJ: brother; Jeffrey Jackson, Sr. (Delrita), Maryland and Izone Jackson (Consuella), PA, her eleven grandchildren and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services were held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Faith Baptist Church, 829 Tilton Rd, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 and a burial at Atlantic City Cemetery. Professional services were by Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main St, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609) 383-9994.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 23, 2021.