Ingram, Tracy Lydell, - 56, formally of Atlantic City, NJ, passed away suddenly at his home in New Carrollton, Maryland on December 24, 2021. He is survived by: a daughter, two nieces, his beloved godmother and godsister, and a host of other relatives and close friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences and remarks may be sent to the family or Gasch's Funeral Home, PA. 4739 Baltimore Ave, Hyattsville MD 20781 (301)-927-6100. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations / financial contributions / memorial contributions to be made in Tracy's memory to The Disabled American Veteran's (DAV
) Charitable Service Trust.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 30, 2021.