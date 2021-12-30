Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tracy Lydell Ingram
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
Ingram, Tracy Lydell, - 56, formally of Atlantic City, NJ, passed away suddenly at his home in New Carrollton, Maryland on December 24, 2021. He is survived by: a daughter, two nieces, his beloved godmother and godsister, and a host of other relatives and close friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences and remarks may be sent to the family or Gasch's Funeral Home, PA. 4739 Baltimore Ave, Hyattsville MD 20781 (301)-927-6100. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations / financial contributions / memorial contributions to be made in Tracy's memory to The Disabled American Veteran's (DAV) Charitable Service Trust.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My prayers and condolences goes out to Tracy's family, friends and the class of 83. In October I spent hours on his FB page reading and enjoying all the positive messages he was sending. I was most proud of him! UNBELIEVABLE! Blessings to the family.....
Kim R. (Hill) Watson
School
January 3, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results