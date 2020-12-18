Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tracy Lukoff
ABOUT
Ocean City High School
Lukoff, Tracy, - 60, of Egg Harbor Township, Tracy died on December 12, after a short illness. She graduated from Ocean City High School and the University of Delaware. Tracy was a loving, compassionate woman full of life with a love of music, dance, and theater. She was a scriptwriter for television. She loved to write. She was working on two books at the time of her death. Additionally, she collaborated with dance companies with hundreds of terrific ideas for dance presentations. One of her favorite projects, which she had turned into a program for schools, was using dance to teach about bullying and its impact on both the victim and bully. A celebration of her life will be set in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the following two dance companies. Both are world class companies with outstanding work. Tracy loved what they do and had gotten to know, as friends, the artistic directors, and dancers in both organizations. Tracy was passionate about dance and supporting the dancers. She would have loved to know that these companies can continue giving the world beautiful performances and that the dancers can continue to perform and survive. The companies are: 1. Pilobolus Dance Company. Checks can be made out to Pilobolus, Inc. – PO Box 388 – Washington Depot, CT 06794 or https://pilobolus.org/tracy-lukoff-new-work-fund 2. Complexions Contemporary Ballet 22 Wilson Drive New Rochelle, NY 10801, website:www.complexionsdance.org/donations. Donations written to Complexions Foundation. She is survived by her husband David and her mother, Dorris Curcio. She was pre-deceased by her father, Joseph Curcio. She is also survived by two sisters, a number of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, step-nieces and step-grand nieces and nephews, two step-children, two step-grandchildren, whom she loved deeply, and dozens of dear friends.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Dec. 18 to Dec. 24, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Tracy fortunately met a dear friend David from our high school days. I know that Tracy was his light and too accomplished for my words to express. I feel David´s loss for this special and beautiful person and I am glad they had wonderful years together.
Dave Barnett
December 22, 2020
David, We are deeply sorry for Tracy´s loss, someone who was full of life and a joy to be with. We will miss her, but always treasure the memories of the moments we spent together. Lenny & Jenni
Lenny & Jenni
December 20, 2020
Dave, Please accept my sincerest condolences on the loss of your vibrant wife Tracy. I'm always here for you old friend. Love you, Andy Mark
Andrew Mark
December 18, 2020
We are deeply saddened by the loss of Tracy who was such a vivacious person. May the Lord meet you in your sorrow
Kyle & Debbie Huber
December 18, 2020
We are so sorry. We are in Florida now. Will see you when we return. You have our sincere condolences.
Richard and Susie Adelman
December 18, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results