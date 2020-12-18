Lukoff, Tracy, - 60, of Egg Harbor Township, Tracy died on December 12, after a short illness. She graduated from Ocean City High School and the University of Delaware. Tracy was a loving, compassionate woman full of life with a love of music, dance, and theater. She was a scriptwriter for television. She loved to write. She was working on two books at the time of her death. Additionally, she collaborated with dance companies with hundreds of terrific ideas for dance presentations. One of her favorite projects, which she had turned into a program for schools, was using dance to teach about bullying and its impact on both the victim and bully. A celebration of her life will be set in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the following two dance companies. Both are world class companies with outstanding work. Tracy loved what they do and had gotten to know, as friends, the artistic directors, and dancers in both organizations. Tracy was passionate about dance and supporting the dancers. She would have loved to know that these companies can continue giving the world beautiful performances and that the dancers can continue to perform and survive. The companies are: 1. Pilobolus Dance Company. Checks can be made out to Pilobolus, Inc. – PO Box 388 – Washington Depot, CT 06794 or https://pilobolus.org/tracy-lukoff-new-work-fund
2. Complexions Contemporary Ballet 22 Wilson Drive New Rochelle, NY 10801, website:www.complexionsdance.org/donations. Donations written to Complexions Foundation. She is survived by her husband David and her mother, Dorris Curcio. She was pre-deceased by her father, Joseph Curcio. She is also survived by two sisters, a number of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, step-nieces and step-grand nieces and nephews, two step-children, two step-grandchildren, whom she loved deeply, and dozens of dear friends.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Dec. 18 to Dec. 24, 2020.