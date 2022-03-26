Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tracy K. Weis
FUNERAL HOME
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 E. Great Creek Road
Galloway, NJ
Weis, Tracy K., - of Galloway, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022 after a two-year battle with ovarian cancer. Tracy was born in Pittsburgh, PA to June and William Kreh. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and started her career with Coopers and Lybrand. After working for various firms in the Philadelphia area, she settled into the casino industry in Atlantic City where she met Joseph, her husband to be. Moving to Tabernacle and then Galloway, Tracy and Joe raised two beautiful daughters, Andrea and Shannon. After retiring from the casino industry, Tracy decided to devote her time to being a substitute teacher in the Galloway and Greater Egg Harbor school districts. Tracy was predeceased by her father, William and brother, Larry. She is survived by her mother, June Kreh; her sisters, Lori Streib and Jami Besecker; her husband of 32 years, Joseph; and her daughters, Andrea and Shannon. One of Tracy's final requests was to not have a service. Entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in memory of Tracy K. Weis to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center at giving.mskcc.org.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 26, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.