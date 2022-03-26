Weis, Tracy K., - of Galloway, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022 after a two-year battle with ovarian cancer. Tracy was born in Pittsburgh, PA to June and William Kreh. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and started her career with Coopers and Lybrand. After working for various firms in the Philadelphia area, she settled into the casino industry in Atlantic City where she met Joseph, her husband to be. Moving to Tabernacle and then Galloway, Tracy and Joe raised two beautiful daughters, Andrea and Shannon. After retiring from the casino industry, Tracy decided to devote her time to being a substitute teacher in the Galloway and Greater Egg Harbor school districts. Tracy was predeceased by her father, William and brother, Larry. She is survived by her mother, June Kreh; her sisters, Lori Streib and Jami Besecker; her husband of 32 years, Joseph; and her daughters, Andrea and Shannon. One of Tracy's final requests was to not have a service. Entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in memory of Tracy K. Weis to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center at giving.mskcc.org
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 26, 2022.