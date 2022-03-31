Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
Dixson, Trim M. Jr., - 87, of Woodbine, NJ, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022. He was born to Carrie Mae and Trim M. Dixson, Sr. in Cheriton, VA and moved here in 1957. Trim was a member of Christ Gospel Love Center and served in the U.S. Army. He was a mechanic for Vinci Express in Woodbine. Trim is survived by his wife of 60 years, Eartha Ginyard Dixson; his son, Tyrone Dixson; his brother, Irving (Dora) Dixson; his grandchildren, Tyree Dunn, Tyrell Dunn, Brittany Alexander, Brandon Alexander, Taahannah Wilkins, and Alphonso Wilkins; his many great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Terri Dunn; and his son, Trim Dixson, III. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Gospel Love Center, 2209 Route 9 South, Whitesboro, NJ, where viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be Mount Olive Cemetery, Swainton. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
